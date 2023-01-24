As frustrating as Sunday’s 68-55 loss to then-No. 25 University of Texas was for head coach Nicki Collen, it didn’t help that former Lady Bear DiDi Richards was sitting courtside, teasing her with the presence of a talented hoops star. Collen said she’s always happy to see former players come back, but she surely could have used the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year against the Longhorns.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO