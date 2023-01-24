Read full article on original website
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Wave 3
PHOTOS: More than $200M seized in counterfeit items, narcotics by Louisville customs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville said over the past 12 months, thousands of packages containing counterfeit items, narcotics and more have been stopped from entering circulation. According to a release, officers intercepted more than $260 million worth of counterfeit goods, 21,000 pounds of...
wdrb.com
Arrest of southern Indiana bakery employee for theft leads to 2 drug arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bakery employee faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their employer. According to court documents, Brittany Colglazier was arrested last week. The owner of H&R Bakery in Salem, Indiana, reported to police that about $12,000 was stolen. The next day, the owner...
wdrb.com
'Grandmaster Jay' sentenced for pointing rifle at officers during Breonna Taylor protest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Johnson, a militia leader who goes by the name "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court to one year in prison for pointing a rifle at five police officers during the Breonna Taylor protests in 2020. Johnson is already serving seven years and...
Wave 3
Louisville man sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol breach felony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man will spend a year in prison in connection to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Roger Kent Baugh, 51, pleaded guilty back in October to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder in federal court. A court judge also ordered Baugh to pay $2000 in restitution and to serve 24 months of supervised release.
wvih.com
LMPD Officers Receive New Marijuana Possession Instructions
Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it is the most serious charge. The change...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations contain no whiskey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations don't actually have whiskey in them. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 7 against Sazerac Co., Louisville-based whiskey-maker that makes Fireball, by a woman in Illinois. The suit claims the company intentionally misled customers into...
crothersvilletimes.com
Two Charged After Police Seize over 400 Fentanyl Pills
Pills that have resulted in a number of overdose deaths in Scott and surrounding counties were taken off the street on Thursday, Jan. 12 when Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies concluded a drug investigation with two arrests. Arrested were Kalan Lee Bowling, 30, and his wife, Kaylin Coulston, 32, both...
wbiw.com
Seymour Police arrest two in connection with numerous thefts from local retailers
SEYMOUR – Seymour Police arrest two people after a theft in Seymour who are also wanted for numerous thefts from Home Depot stores in Noblesville and Carmel. On Friday police arrested 36-year-old Donilla Dismukes, of Lafayette, and 50-year-old Scotty Gatlin, of Chicago, IL. in connection with the theft of $1,000 of merchandise at the Walmart Supercenter in Seymour on Oct. 6, 2022.
Wave 3
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
Department of Labor recovers $300K in unpaid tips for Heine Brothers' baristas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of Heine Brothers' baristas have received back pay after a federal investigation last summer found the Louisville-based company had violated a labor and wage law. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) found that store managers were partaking in tip pooling when they should not have...
Grandmaster Jay pleads guilty, gets one year added to sentence
John F. Johnson, AKA Grandmaster Jay, pleaded guilty Thursday to five counts of wanton endangerment for pointing an assault rifle at five Louisville Metro police officers. The one-year sentence will run concurrent to his seven-year federal sentence.
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused of groping men may be tied to incident in Canada
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher with Jefferson County Public Schools accused of dressing up like a woman and groping men may have also gone international. Michael Mascardo now faces eight total charges after more alleged victims came forward -- and now police are trying to connect him to an incident in Canada.
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor Case
Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night during a protest over the Kentucky grand jury’s decision earlier in the day that none of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be held accountable.
wslmradio.com
Over 3/4 Pound of Meth Seized East of Salem
A Seymour couple was arrested east of Salem Monday with over 3/4 pound of Meth in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle identified as Charles Root, age 43 of Seymour, IN. The passenger was identified as Shannon Root, age 40 of Seymour, IN. The subjects were arrested and remanded...
953wiki.com
Rural traffic stop yields over 100 grams of Narcotics
Deputy Logan Gray conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 366 North and 1550 West in Deputy on January 21, 2023, for disregarding a stop sign. Upon initial contact, Deputy Gray observed the strong odor of raw marijuana. Both occupants were detained and a search of the...
Centre Daily
Kentucky distiller Michter’s releasing its most expensive rare whiskey ever
Kentucky’s Michter’s Distillery is releasing its most expensive whiskey yet. It’s the 2022 Edition of Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash that will begin shipping in February for a suggested retail price of $6,000 a bottle. Louisville-based Michter’s was recently named the World’s Most Admired American Whiskey in...
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
WBIR
Suspect identified in bank robbery
The man accused of robbing CBBC Bank in Louisville is identified as Richard Desmond. Police said he used a motorcycle to escape with an undisclosed amount of money.
wvih.com
Police Department Donates Grow Lights To School
The Bardstown Police Department is hoping to turn a drug bust into new curriculum for high school students. Their narcotics unit conducted a search warrant on someone growing marijuana indoors, with Bardstown Police Department confiscating several growing lights. Now, since there’s been a conviction, the department is donating the lights to a local high school.
Louisville murder suspect was protecting someone else, lawyer argues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect accused of murdering a 36-year-old man in Tyler Park earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. Naji Hughes, 35, is accused of shooting and killing Diunta Cross at an apartment complex on Beechwood Avenue, near Baxter Avenue in the Highlands. He has been...
