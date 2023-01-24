ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Arrest of southern Indiana bakery employee for theft leads to 2 drug arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bakery employee faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their employer. According to court documents, Brittany Colglazier was arrested last week. The owner of H&R Bakery in Salem, Indiana, reported to police that about $12,000 was stolen. The next day, the owner...
SALEM, IN
Wave 3

Louisville man sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol breach felony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man will spend a year in prison in connection to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Roger Kent Baugh, 51, pleaded guilty back in October to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder in federal court. A court judge also ordered Baugh to pay $2000 in restitution and to serve 24 months of supervised release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

LMPD Officers Receive New Marijuana Possession Instructions

Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it is the most serious charge. The change...
LOUISVILLE, KY
crothersvilletimes.com

Two Charged After Police Seize over 400 Fentanyl Pills

Pills that have resulted in a number of overdose deaths in Scott and surrounding counties were taken off the street on Thursday, Jan. 12 when Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies concluded a drug investigation with two arrests. Arrested were Kalan Lee Bowling, 30, and his wife, Kaylin Coulston, 32, both...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour Police arrest two in connection with numerous thefts from local retailers

SEYMOUR – Seymour Police arrest two people after a theft in Seymour who are also wanted for numerous thefts from Home Depot stores in Noblesville and Carmel. On Friday police arrested 36-year-old Donilla Dismukes, of Lafayette, and 50-year-old Scotty Gatlin, of Chicago, IL. in connection with the theft of $1,000 of merchandise at the Walmart Supercenter in Seymour on Oct. 6, 2022.
SEYMOUR, IN
Wave 3

LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Over 3/4 Pound of Meth Seized East of Salem

A Seymour couple was arrested east of Salem Monday with over 3/4 pound of Meth in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle identified as Charles Root, age 43 of Seymour, IN. The passenger was identified as Shannon Root, age 40 of Seymour, IN. The subjects were arrested and remanded...
SEYMOUR, IN
953wiki.com

Rural traffic stop yields over 100 grams of Narcotics

Deputy Logan Gray conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 366 North and 1550 West in Deputy on January 21, 2023, for disregarding a stop sign. Upon initial contact, Deputy Gray observed the strong odor of raw marijuana. Both occupants were detained and a search of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WBIR

Suspect identified in bank robbery

The man accused of robbing CBBC Bank in Louisville is identified as Richard Desmond. Police said he used a motorcycle to escape with an undisclosed amount of money.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Police Department Donates Grow Lights To School

The Bardstown Police Department is hoping to turn a drug bust into new curriculum for high school students. Their narcotics unit conducted a search warrant on someone growing marijuana indoors, with Bardstown Police Department confiscating several growing lights. Now, since there’s been a conviction, the department is donating the lights to a local high school.
BARDSTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy