Waco, TX

baylorlariat.com

Homeless community asks for new involvement from students

McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
TEMPLE, TX
baylorlariat.com

Textbook costs should be included in tuition, not fine print

This semester, I spent almost $500 on my books. Not only did that charge take a hit to my bank account, it also impacted my mental health. Trying to dissect my complicated syllabi in order to determine what books were even worth buying only left me with anxiety. College textbooks...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Diesel spill causing delays in Waco traffic

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A diesel spill in Waco is affecting the early Thursday afternoon commute. According to the Waco Fire Department, the accident occurred in the 4300 block of S. Interstate 35 – on the southbound side. Fire units and a hazmat team are on the scene.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Possible explosive found at scene of vehicle accident

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A possible explosive was discovered in Lacy Lakeview as police officers were investigating a vehicle accident. The officers were called to the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon, which occurred in the 1100 block of E. Crest Drive. While working this accident, a small object resembling a possible explosive was discovered.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor’s wake team aims for strong community through competition, events

Founded in 2009, and ranked third nationally, Baylor’s Wake team strives to do more than just competing, they work on building a strong community and create lifelong friendships. The Woodlands junior Madison Breaux, vice president of the wake team, said her role in the team is to coordinate events....
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Copperas Cove Junior High burglary

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season. The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor assures security a week after student is carjacked at gunpoint

In a Presidential Perspective sent out Thursday, Baylor assured its students, faculty and staff of the security measures in place to keep them safe on and off campus. The announcement comes just over a week after a Fort Collins, Colo., junior had her car stolen at gunpoint four blocks from campus.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Adderall shortage strikes Baylor, SLC responds by offering coping strategies

The shortage of adderall — a stimulant typically prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy — is impacting the entire country, and Baylor is not exempt since coming back from winter break. While the announcement came from the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 12, 2022,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Lane closures to cause delays in Bell County traffic

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Some lane closures will cause traffic delays in Bell County. The Texas Department of Transportation will perform various closures under Interstate 14, at the Indian Trail intersection. The closures will allow crews to perform work on the bridge rail. The closures will occur...
BELL COUNTY, TX

