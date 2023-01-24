ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

247Sports

Arkansas has hands full with Baylor backcourt

If Arkansas (14-6, 3-5 SEC) has plans of getting over the hump on the road and taking down No. 17 Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, it is going to have to contain a three-headed backcourt monster for the Bears in Adam Flagler, Keyonte George and LJ Cryer.
WACO, TX
KSNT News

Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked No. 5 […]
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Louis American

Show time at Vashon

Vashon High and Staley High from Kansas City are outstanding high school basketball teams and favorites to win state championships in their respective classes in March. The Wolverines are two-time Class 4 state champions, and Staley returned a strong nucleus from last season's Class 6 Final Four team. Both teams have been tested by rugged schedules against talented teams from outside the state of Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
KANSAS STATE
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM

1 Shot is all it takes

Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
OSKALOOSA, KS
WIBW

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Washburn University gets ready to break ground

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university is getting ready to break ground on a new building. The University is in the early stages of moving its facility services building in parking lot 7, behind KTWU. This project will be spearheaded by Seene Company, costing an estimated $6 million dollars. Almost half of the costs are privately […]
TOPEKA, KS
gardnernews.com

USD 231 terminates contract with Advanced Technical Center teacher

After two special meetings held Tuesday, Jan.17 and Thursday, Jan. 19 the Gardner Edgerton school board unanimously voted to fire Nick Prutsman for breach of contract. Prutsman was a lead automotive technology instructor at the advanced technical center. School Board members unanimously voted at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting to...
GARDNER, KS
KSNT News

National retail store moving back to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory […]
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

247Sports

