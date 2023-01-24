If Arkansas (14-6, 3-5 SEC) has plans of getting over the hump on the road and taking down No. 17 Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, it is going to have to contain a three-headed backcourt monster for the Bears in Adam Flagler, Keyonte George and LJ Cryer.

WACO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO