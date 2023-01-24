Read full article on original website
Arkansas has hands full with Baylor backcourt
If Arkansas (14-6, 3-5 SEC) has plans of getting over the hump on the road and taking down No. 17 Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, it is going to have to contain a three-headed backcourt monster for the Bears in Adam Flagler, Keyonte George and LJ Cryer.
Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked No. 5 […]
St. Louis American
Show time at Vashon
Vashon High and Staley High from Kansas City are outstanding high school basketball teams and favorites to win state championships in their respective classes in March. The Wolverines are two-time Class 4 state champions, and Staley returned a strong nucleus from last season's Class 6 Final Four team. Both teams have been tested by rugged schedules against talented teams from outside the state of Missouri.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
1 Shot is all it takes
Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
WIBW
Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
kansascitymag.com
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born in Kansas
Monoamniotic twins, commonly known as 'MoMo' twins, make up less than 0.1 percent of all pregnancies.
Washburn University gets ready to break ground
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university is getting ready to break ground on a new building. The University is in the early stages of moving its facility services building in parking lot 7, behind KTWU. This project will be spearheaded by Seene Company, costing an estimated $6 million dollars. Almost half of the costs are privately […]
‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty
Charles Guy recorded a video showing his encounter with a Kansas City, Kansas police officer appearing to be "high as a kite" on drugs while on duty responding to a domestic call. The post ‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty appeared first on NewsOne.
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
KCTV 5
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Utility company wants woman to pay for meter mistake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Imagine opening a utility bill and finding a $1,000 charge in addition to your monthly bill. That’s what happened to an Olathe grandmother. She was billed “retroactively” for two years of electrical use after a “meter mix-up.”. Anna Searle received a...
gardnernews.com
USD 231 terminates contract with Advanced Technical Center teacher
After two special meetings held Tuesday, Jan.17 and Thursday, Jan. 19 the Gardner Edgerton school board unanimously voted to fire Nick Prutsman for breach of contract. Prutsman was a lead automotive technology instructor at the advanced technical center. School Board members unanimously voted at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting to...
National retail store moving back to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory […]
KMBC.com
Kansas City drug-trafficking conspiracy now includes 27 defendants, 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A total of 27 people have been indicted as part of a drug-trafficking conspiracy in the Kansas City metro area. Anthony D. Harris, 40, and Latrell O. Dean, 19, both of Grandview, Mo., and Seville S. Gardner, 37, were the three latest defendants charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed on Jan. 26.
