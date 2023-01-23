Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
'Tragedy upon tragedy': 44 hours. 3 mass shootings. 19 dead
Forty-four hours in America. Three mass shootings. Nineteen lives wiped out. All in California.
Suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting found dead in van
The suspect in the Monterey Park mass shooting was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van on Sunday after being surrounded by police in nearby Torrance, Calif., police said Sunday. Police said the Asian male they found behind the wheel of the white van was the man they suspected of killing at…
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: Suspect charged with 7 counts of murder; Victims identified
HALF MOON BAY -- A farmworker accused of killing seven people in a mass shooting at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.Chunli Zhao, 66, made his first court appearance Wednesday but did not enter a plea. His two attorneys appointed through the private defender program in San Mateo County did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.Zhao's next appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 16, when he is expected to enter a formal plea. He was in court for just about five minutes, hiding his...
TV meteorologist says he was attacked by teens on subway
NEW YORK -- Violence on the subway turned deadly over the weekend, and police are investigating a separate attack on a TV meteorologist riding a train in Chelsea. "My side is so much worse than my face," said Adam Klotz, a Fox News meteorologist. In a video posted to Instagram, Klotz said a group of teenagers attacked him Saturday night on a 1 train. He said it happened after he told them to stop harassing an older man. "I was like, yo guys, cut that out, and they decided, alright, if he's not going to get it, then you're going to get it. And,...
Thrillist
A Delta Flight Attendant Just Went Viral for Consoling a Nervous Flier
Flight attendants have a laundry list of tasks to accomplish between the time you take off and land, all the while dealing with hundreds of passengers exhibiting varying degrees of patience and kindness. It can be an incredibly emotionally taxing job. And yet, many flight attendants somehow manage to go far above the job description on the daily.
NPR
White Lies
Before we found the man in Vancouver, before we sued the State Department, before we snuck into the graveyard of a federal penitentiary, and before we received the brown paper package that changed everything, all we had were the photographs. We just stumbled onto them. We were in the photo archives of a newspaper in Birmingham, Ala., looking through rows of filing cabinets, each one containing small, manila envelopes with negatives organized by year. And we were looking for something else entirely when we found them. They were in envelopes dated 1991. One envelope read, Talladega Federal Prison hostage situation, and another, Cubans take over federal prison. Most of the images inside were unremarkable - cops milling about, press conference with the warden, news vans all in a row. But then we found the photos of the men on the roof.
NPR
A new homeowner in the U.K. found himself stuck between a sofa and a hard place
DAVID SCHWIMMER: (As Ross Geller) Pivot. Pivot. SCHWIMMER: (As Ross Geller) Pivot. FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor....
Comments / 0