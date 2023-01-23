Before we found the man in Vancouver, before we sued the State Department, before we snuck into the graveyard of a federal penitentiary, and before we received the brown paper package that changed everything, all we had were the photographs. We just stumbled onto them. We were in the photo archives of a newspaper in Birmingham, Ala., looking through rows of filing cabinets, each one containing small, manila envelopes with negatives organized by year. And we were looking for something else entirely when we found them. They were in envelopes dated 1991. One envelope read, Talladega Federal Prison hostage situation, and another, Cubans take over federal prison. Most of the images inside were unremarkable - cops milling about, press conference with the warden, news vans all in a row. But then we found the photos of the men on the roof.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO