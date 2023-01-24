Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma to see winter weather as rain will transition to snow
Numerous counties throughout the state are below a winter weather warning as moist, heavy snow is predicted to transfer into Oklahoma on Tuesday.Below is a working weblog following the winter weather situations in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 will replace the weblog all through the day.6 a.m. Tuesday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you need to prepare for the rain to change to heavy, moist snow immediately. | MORE | Oklahoma faculties closing, transferring to digital studying Tuesday due to incoming winter weatherThe winter weather warning was issued for counties all through the state, together with the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metros, till 6 a.m. Wednesday. Jonathan says folks can count on 4-6 inches of snow, slick spots and snow-covered roads in areas, including that the night commute will be dangerous. The Oklahoma Panhandle may see 1-2 inches of snow. Northern Oklahoma may see 2-3 inches, and areas which can be north and south of counties included within the winter weather warning may see 3-4 inches.Jonathan says roads will flip dangerous all through the day as the rain turns into snow and temperatures drop. For the Oklahoma City metro, Jonathan says the winter weather will begin as the rain transitions to snow. Roads could not turn into snow-covered till the afternoon. Open the video participant above for the newest timeline.5:50 a.m. Tuesday Update: Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews in western Oklahoma have reported moist highway situations due to mild snow. They are monitoring bridges and highways and are treating as wanted from the Texas state line to the Clinton space, significantly alongside Interstate 40.ODOT officers urge drivers to take a look at the interactive journey map right here. Be certain to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain personalized weather alerts. You can watch our workforce protection on the app, too.>> Check Closings>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
blackchronicle.com
Winter Weather Moves Into Green Country
Winter Storm Warnings are in impact throughout components of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday morning as winter climate sweeps throughout the state. According to Meteorologist Alan Crone, some small showers are attainable within the early-morning hours on Tuesday earlier than rain, which is presently in southwestern and central components of the state, makes its solution to Green Country round 9 and 10 a.m.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma school districts to cancel, move virtual for weather news news
Oklahoma school districts are making picks to cancel or move virtual forward of the winter weather.| TIMELINE | Rain, snow anticipated as winter weather strikes into OklahomaSeveral school districts in smaller cities are watching the forecast rigorously to see if kids could also be in lecture rooms. They talked about there are a number of parts that go into that call.”Whether it’s buses driving on nation roads, or our extreme school kids, who a whole lot of them, don’t have experience driving in these conditions,” talked about Tim Simpson, superintendent at Wynnewood Public Schools.The Wynnewood Public School district made the selection this afternoon that their college faculty college students will probably be taught from residence on Tuesday and Wednesday.“We decided if we were going to make a mistake, it would be on the side of safety,” Simpson talked about. Elementary and coronary heart school college faculty college students obtained paper and pencil packets to work on at residence Tuesday. Simpson talked about transportation is likely one in all many finest parts between children driving to school and bus routes.”In our district, a number of of our bus routes lengthen 30 miles into the nation,” Simpson talked about.| MORE | Oklahoma schools closing, shifting to virtual discovering out Tuesday due to incoming winter weatherParents have to make plans too.”People have to make preparations, mom and father will probably be taking off work, and the plans will probably be made,” Simpson talked about.In Payne County, Stillwater Public Schools continues to be on Tuesday, nonetheless that may change. District staff talked about they need to see what occurs with the weather. “We’ve all watched a terrible thunderstorm or winter blast, and then it splits and goes south, and we’re fine,” talked about Barry Fuxa, communications coordinator with Stillwater Public Schools.The district talked about their picks impression fully totally different schools.”If we cancel, then which means OSU is likely to be going to have a complete lot of staff members which have to preserve residence with their kids,” Fuxa talked about.Stillwater Public Schools talked about scholar security is a extreme precedence, nonetheless it’s too early to inform how the school day will look.”We’d pretty notify of us the morning of and be right as to what we’d like to do, then notify them the day sooner than and have that change,” Fuxa talked about.In the metro, loads of school districts and the University of Central Oklahoma have already canceled packages on Tuesday.
blackchronicle.com
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
blackchronicle.com
Changes proposed for training of Florida’s school guardians
TALLAHASSEE — A House Republican on Monday filed a proposal that may develop training about find out how to deal with active-shooter conditions for individuals collaborating in Florida’s controversial school “guardian” program. Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, filed the invoice (HB 335) for consideration in the course...
blackchronicle.com
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brings concerns to lawmakers at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 100 members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity stood collectively at the Texas Capitol, ensuring their voices are thought-about throughout the 88th Legislative Session. They’re discussing key points they need lawmakers to contemplate: voting rights, black mother mortality rates, school safety and gun violence....
Comments / 0