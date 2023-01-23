Read full article on original website
Related
sic.edu
Massac County Utility Player Signs with SIC Softball
HARRISBURG, Ill. (January 24th, 2023) – Trinity Lott, a utility player from Massac County High School, has signed her letter of intent to play for the Southeastern Illinois College softball team for the 2023-2024 season. SIC Head Softball Coach, Maggie Calcaterra, says Lott is a great addition to her team.
Effingham Radio
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
Effingham Radio
Closings And Cancellations For January 25th
Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
southernillinoisnow.com
Miss Clay County Fair crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
Miss Clay County Fair Paige Van Dyke of Louisville is the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She was crowned Sunday night at the end of the weekend pageant. Van Dyke will be the official hostess of the Illinois State and DuQuion State Fair. She is the daughter of John and Katrina Van Dyke and is currently attending Oklahoma State University majoring in ag communications with a minor in special education. She hopes someday to start an agriculture program for special needs students.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Effingham Radio
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
What’s the Smallest Town in Illinois? – It’s Complicated
Illinois is like any other state in that it has large metro areas and tiny towns. Which one is the smallest? It's actually a somewhat complicated answer that appears to be a tie...or is it?. One of the sources I checked to learn which Illinois town has the honor of...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
14news.com
Court officials: Sentencing date moved for man convicted of Illinois murder
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The man convicted for the murder of Megan Nichols is scheduled to be sentenced. Brodey Murbarger was found guilty back in October for the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in Fairfield. [Previous Story: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]. Court officials say...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 47 year old Danette M. Frey of Effingham for a Fayette County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Danette was given an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31 year old Stetson W. Stokes of Brownstown for possession of <5g of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a report of shots fired at a hotel. James M. Pifer, 33, and Primtivo Bermudez-Antonia, 25, were cited for unlawful use of a weapon. According to the Marion Police Department, they responded a 911 call about shots fired at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff says no-foul play involved in death of inmate at county jail
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps say a preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s department has determined no foul play was involved in the death of a 25-year-old inmate who was found in medical distress at the jail on January 15th. The inmate, identified as Austin Witthaus of Centralia, was transported...
southernillinoisnow.com
Investigation underway to possible human bone being found in rural Kell
The Marion County Sheriff and Coroner are investigating a possible human bone found at a rural Kell residence. The sheriff’s department was called to the home Sunday evening and after examining the bone contacted the coroner’s office. Coroner Troy Cannon says the bone was transported Monday morning to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Judge blocks Illinois' new law banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL. - A judge in Effingham County, Illinois, issued a temporary restraining order on Friday blocking the state's new law that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The ruling came after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore filed a lawsuit contending that the law violated the constitutional rights of hundreds of people from dozens of counties.
wpsdlocal6.com
Caldwell County animal abuse case
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law. Stallins let her pet go outside after a bath and then, she vanished. Athena was found a day later with a cable tied around her back legs and gunshot wound on her spine, paralyzing her.
920wmok.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Near I-24 / Hwy 45 Interchange in Metropolis on Monday Evening Succumbs to Injuries
Chief Harry Masse advised WMOK on Tuesday morning that a female pedestrian struck by a jeep near the US45 / I24 interchange on Monday evening has succumbed to injuries. Around 7:30 on Monday evening a call came in to dispatch regarding a pedestrian that had been struck by a Jeep. This took place near the US 45 / I-24 interchange in Metropolis. The injuries to the pedestrian were severe.
Effingham Radio
Updated Forecast Shows More Snowfall Expected; Winter Storm Warning Issued From 9PM Tonight To 6PM Wednesday
The estimated snowfall total for the incoming winter storm keeps going up. The Effingham area is looking at 4-8 inches of snow. Accumulating snow is expected across the area late tonight into Wednesday. The heaviest snow appears most likely east of I-55, which is where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
Comments / 0