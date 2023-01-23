ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, IL

sic.edu

Massac County Utility Player Signs with SIC Softball

HARRISBURG, Ill. (January 24th, 2023) – Trinity Lott, a utility player from Massac County High School, has signed her letter of intent to play for the Southeastern Illinois College softball team for the 2023-2024 season. SIC Head Softball Coach, Maggie Calcaterra, says Lott is a great addition to her team.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18

Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
PALESTINE, IL
Effingham Radio

Closings And Cancellations For January 25th

Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
EFFINGHAM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Miss Clay County Fair crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Queen

Miss Clay County Fair Paige Van Dyke of Louisville is the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She was crowned Sunday night at the end of the weekend pageant. Van Dyke will be the official hostess of the Illinois State and DuQuion State Fair. She is the daughter of John and Katrina Van Dyke and is currently attending Oklahoma State University majoring in ag communications with a minor in special education. She hopes someday to start an agriculture program for special needs students.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54

Tracy Ann Kistler, 54

Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
WATSON, IL
Monday Police Blotter

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 47 year old Danette M. Frey of Effingham for a Fayette County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Danette was given an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31 year old Stetson W. Stokes of Brownstown for possession of <5g of...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
SALEM, IL
kbsi23.com

Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Investigation underway to possible human bone being found in rural Kell

The Marion County Sheriff and Coroner are investigating a possible human bone found at a rural Kell residence. The sheriff’s department was called to the home Sunday evening and after examining the bone contacted the coroner’s office. Coroner Troy Cannon says the bone was transported Monday morning to...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court

Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
CENTRALIA, IL
Edy Zoo

Judge blocks Illinois' new law banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL. - A judge in Effingham County, Illinois, issued a temporary restraining order on Friday blocking the state's new law that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The ruling came after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore filed a lawsuit contending that the law violated the constitutional rights of hundreds of people from dozens of counties.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Caldwell County animal abuse case

Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law. Stallins let her pet go outside after a bath and then, she vanished. Athena was found a day later with a cable tied around her back legs and gunshot wound on her spine, paralyzing her.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
920wmok.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Near I-24 / Hwy 45 Interchange in Metropolis on Monday Evening Succumbs to Injuries

Chief Harry Masse advised WMOK on Tuesday morning that a female pedestrian struck by a jeep near the US45 / I24 interchange on Monday evening has succumbed to injuries. Around 7:30 on Monday evening a call came in to dispatch regarding a pedestrian that had been struck by a Jeep. This took place near the US 45 / I-24 interchange in Metropolis. The injuries to the pedestrian were severe.
METROPOLIS, IL

