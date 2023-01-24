ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHIO Dayton

Wall Street edges higher after reports on economy, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in midday trading after an earlier gain nearly double that size briefly vanished. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 57 points, or 0.2%, at 33,802, as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9% higher.
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Action News Jax

Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling Wednesday on worries about how badly corporate profits will get hit by a slowing economy following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in morning trading, on pace...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Could Rally Over 20% In 2023, Says Market Strategist: 'Akin To 1982 When Stocks Went Nearly Vertical'

The stock market has started off 2023 on a positive note, raising hopes of a revival after 2022's dismal showing. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index could rise over 20% this year, going by the rule of first five days, Fundstrat’s head of research Tom Lee tweeted on Tuesday. When the S&P 500 Index is negative the previous year and gains over 1.4% for the first five days of the following year, the average annual return is about 26.4%, he noted.
WHIO Dayton

Wall Street mixed in muted premarket trading

Wall Street was mixed in muted trading early Thursday as investors waited for more U.S. economic data amid rising hope that Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates meant to cool inflation. Futures for the Dow were off less than 0.1% before the bell Thursday, while the...
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
msn.com

Wall Street points slightly lower as more earnings come in

Wall Street drifted modestly lower before the bell Friday as investors digest more corporate earnings while waiting for the latest government data on consumer inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were down less than 0.1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. The Commerce Department issues its December...
US News and World Report

Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61%, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.10%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 1.76%.
kalkinemedia.com

London stocks gain on financials boost, 3i Group jumps - Kalkine Media

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Diageo tanks to FTSE 100 bottom on U.S. sales miss. (Updates to market close) By Sruthi Shankar and Shristi Achar A. Jan 26 (Reuters) - London's main stock indexes...
NASDAQ

London stocks edge higher as earnings roll in

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 26 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes edged higher on Thursday, tracking strong performances in Asian equity markets, while investors weighed mixed corporate earnings reports ahead of key central bank decisions next week.

