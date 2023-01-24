Read full article on original website
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Wall Street edges higher after reports on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in midday trading after an earlier gain nearly double that size briefly vanished. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 57 points, or 0.2%, at 33,802, as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9% higher.
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling Wednesday on worries about how badly corporate profits will get hit by a slowing economy following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in morning trading, on pace...
Stock Market Today: Microsoft Earnings Weigh on Stocks
While Microsoft reported top- and bottom-line beats in its fiscal Q2, shares declined on disappointing guidance.
U.S. card firms' growth to moderate as luxury buying falters
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. card companies are expected to post the slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, as consumers tighten their purse strings and avoid spending on luxury and big-ticket items.
S&P 500 Could Rally Over 20% In 2023, Says Market Strategist: 'Akin To 1982 When Stocks Went Nearly Vertical'
The stock market has started off 2023 on a positive note, raising hopes of a revival after 2022's dismal showing. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index could rise over 20% this year, going by the rule of first five days, Fundstrat’s head of research Tom Lee tweeted on Tuesday. When the S&P 500 Index is negative the previous year and gains over 1.4% for the first five days of the following year, the average annual return is about 26.4%, he noted.
Wall Street mixed in muted premarket trading
Wall Street was mixed in muted trading early Thursday as investors waited for more U.S. economic data amid rising hope that Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates meant to cool inflation. Futures for the Dow were off less than 0.1% before the bell Thursday, while the...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week.
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains After Busy Day of Blue-Chip Earnings
Travelers and 3M were two Dow components that reported earnings today.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Lower After Muted Inflation Data: Intel Slumps On Chip Sector Outlook
Intel's grim December quarter, and weak near-term outlook, is holding down tech stocks Friday as traders look to build gains from last night's rally.
S&P 500 ends at highest in month, indexes gain for week as earnings kick off
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at their highest levels in a month on Friday, with shares of JPMorgan Chase and other banks rising following their quarterly results, which kicked off the earnings season.
Wall Street points slightly lower as more earnings come in
Wall Street drifted modestly lower before the bell Friday as investors digest more corporate earnings while waiting for the latest government data on consumer inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were down less than 0.1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. The Commerce Department issues its December...
Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61%, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.10%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 1.76%.
London stocks gain on financials boost, 3i Group jumps - Kalkine Media
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Diageo tanks to FTSE 100 bottom on U.S. sales miss. (Updates to market close) By Sruthi Shankar and Shristi Achar A. Jan 26 (Reuters) - London's main stock indexes...
London stocks edge higher as earnings roll in
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 26 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes edged higher on Thursday, tracking strong performances in Asian equity markets, while investors weighed mixed corporate earnings reports ahead of key central bank decisions next week.
