Works of art and design from the estate of André Leon Talley, former creative director of Vogue, are going to sale at Christie’s. Talley, who died at the age of 73 in 2021, was known for a breaking ground in the fashion world despite being marginalized by industry peers. Now, designer wares, including wardrobe trunks, robes, and sunglasses from designer labels like Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, will be put up for sale next month by the legal executors of Talley’s estate. Talley’s links to figures spanning art, publishing, and fashion can be seen throughout the near 400-lot selection. (A group...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO