'Beauty is power': For Eileen Gu, fashion and sport aren't so different
Hurtling down a halfpipe may have little in common with walking a runway for Louis Vuitton, but for the 19-year-old skiing sensation "all of it is connected."
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived
Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2009 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, leaves fans stunned after posting age-defying photos
Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has left fans stunned after posting age-defying photos online, with many people saying she looks ‘absolutely gorgeous’. Wildenstein is known for her distinctive appearance, with her high cheekbones earning her the media nickname of ‘Catwoman’. While it is widely assumed she has undergone...
A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum.
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
André Leon Talley Estate Goes to Auction at Christie’s
Works of art and design from the estate of André Leon Talley, former creative director of Vogue, are going to sale at Christie’s. Talley, who died at the age of 73 in 2021, was known for a breaking ground in the fashion world despite being marginalized by industry peers. Now, designer wares, including wardrobe trunks, robes, and sunglasses from designer labels like Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, will be put up for sale next month by the legal executors of Talley’s estate. Talley’s links to figures spanning art, publishing, and fashion can be seen throughout the near 400-lot selection. (A group...
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Givenchy Necklace While Out in Paris
Kylie Jenner has found herself in the midst of fashion-fueled controversy. On Monday the makeup mogul was spotted in Paris, where she's visiting the city for Fashion Week, wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy. The Kardashians star paired the jewelry with an electric blue dress and sparkly pink boots,...
Apple Martin, 18, joins Chanel at Paris Fashion Week after Karl Lagerfeld picked her out age 4
Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, has officially made her Paris Fashion Week debut.On Tuesday, the 18 year old attended the Chanel haute couture spring/summer 2023 show in Paris. For the occasion, which saw Apple sit front row, she wore a black-and-white tweed skirt-and-jacket set by the designer.She paired the outfit with black quilted Chanel crossbody bag and loafers.Apple’s appearance at the show went viral on social media after fashion journalist Derek Blasberg called attention to her attendance on Twitter and Instagram.In the posts, which have since gone viral, Blasberg shared multiple photos of Apple,...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Golden secret found in mouth of "controversial" socialite who died in 1619
Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out.The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton — and teeth — were remarkably well-preserved.At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a dental prosthetic, but they did not have advanced scanning tools to find out more.Thirty-five years later, a team of archaeologists and dentists have identified that d'Alegre...
Doja Cat Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Heels & Dramatic Coat at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Doja Cat suited up — with a sultry twist — for Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris today, the Grammy Award-winning musician dynamically arrived in a black bra and short shorts. The set, styled over sheer black tights by Brett Alan Nelson, was paired with a lapeled black cape-style coat featuring slit sleeves, double-breasted buttons and a massive rosette. Giving Doja Cat’s outfit a gothic edge were black gloves and a long brunette wig, as well as a diamond crucifix necklace. When it came to footwear, the “Moo” singer finished her ensemble with...
Chaz A. Jordan's 1989 Studio FW23 Collection Reimagines Classic Wardrobe Staples In Monochromatic Fashion
Chaz A. Jordan revealed his definition of modern luxury with the unveiling of the 1989 Studio Fall/Winter 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Staying true to the brand ethos, the collection is “…whatever you want it to be,” filled with straight forward looks in a mostly monochromatic color scheme.
Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece
New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...
Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal and Red Carpet Looks
LONDON — Kensington Palace will stage its largest exhibition yet in April with a show called “Crown to Couture” that draws parallels between the red carpet fashion of today and the lavish royal court dress of 18th-century England. The show will open on April 5 with more than 200 objects on display in the State Apartments. The show will focus on how the rich and privileged in both centuries prepared for big events; the sartorial choices they made, and how they dressed to draw attention to themselves.More from WWDThom Browne Men's Pre-Fall 2023Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023Thom Browne Returns to Notre Dame...
Meghan Markle Bullying Leak Was Not 'Evil Palace Conspiracy'—Royal Author
Valentine Low broke the story accusing Meghan Markle of bullying two PAs out of Kensington Palace and said allegations of a palace "smear" are "ludicrous."
Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Estate Items Sent to Auction, Proceeds to Benefit Black Churches
The former judge and fashion icon on the hit CW television show America’s Next Top Model will have items featured in a world-leading auction. Design and art pieces from the estate of the former creative director of Vogue, André Leon Talley, who died at age 73 in 2021, have been added to the auction catalog at Christie’s, the renowned auction house.
Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints
Mothering two children alongside a fast-growing accessories business, the demands of Lele Sadoughi’s home life tend to steer the direction of her professional one. A lack of time to properly coif in the mornings jump-started a fruitful expansion into headbands, initial interest in which she credits to Prada’s spring 2019 show before demand took off during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing her to expand her retail presence.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Wolf Cut TrendPrada Extends Miami at Art Basel More recently, Sadoughi’s relocation back to her hometown in Dallas after 20 years of living in New York opened the door to interiors, a...
