ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Family member confirms identity of victim killed in Half Moon Bay mass shooting

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08X1Ob_0kP7ZnkA00

Family member confirms identity of victim killed in Half Moon Bay mass shooting 03:26

HALF MOON BAY -- In the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday , family members who received unimaginably terrible news or still hadn't heard from loved ones tried to cope at the reunification center at IDES Hall on Main Street.

The San Mateo County Sheriff confirmed seven people were killed and one was critically wounded in two separate shootings at mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay , with the suspect allegedly responsible in custody after turning himself in to authorities.

Half Moon Bay mass-shooting victim's partner Alicia Ortega. CBS

The reunification center was set up by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office after the magnitude of the shooting and its wide impact on the community became clear.

Alicia Ortega spent Monday afternoon anxious and distraught, trying to get in touch with her partner who works as a manager at the mushroom farm at 2125 Cabrillo Highway near Highway 1.

"The morning, when he go to work, is the last time," Ortega said of the last words she spoke with him.

Her worst nightmare became a reality hours later. Ortega told KPIX that her partner, Martin Martinez, was shot inside the mushroom farm. His coworker told her he witnessed the crime.

The San Mateo County coroner's office is expected to confirm the identities of the people who lost their lives in the shooting after notifying next of kin, but no information had been provided as of late Monday night.

Loved ones of victims and those living in the active crime scene area gathered at the family reunification center on Main Street Monday night.

Coastal residents and volunteers from the nonprofit ALAS, which responds to natural disasters and emergencies, answered the community's call for help.

"I walked into my boss' office at 4 and I said, 'There's four people dead in my town I have to go.' And the farmworkers on the coast have a rough life as it is. This is just terrible," said volunteer Kate Shea.

Shea and Lizette Diaz helped bring blankets, warm meals and snacks to those affected by the mass shooting.

They started off the year volunteering to help storm victims who are still flooded out of their homes.

"It's been a rocky road the past couple of weeks. I mean, the community comes out when we reach out. The community does come to help. And that's what I love about the coast," said Diaz.

Diaz is still trying to process the sudden burst of violence in her quiet agricultural town.

"I was shocked. I mean, I never thought something like this would happen in a small, close community. We're all very close. We all know each other, we know our neighbors, we know the people who work within our community. It was heartbreaking," said Diaz.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Half Moon Bay shootings may have been triggered by $100 repair bill, DA says

By Henry Lee HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A farmworker accused of shooting and killing seven people in Half Moon Bay had longstanding work-related grievances but may have been triggered by a $100 repair bill over a farm-equipment crash, the San Mateo County district attorney said Friday. Chunli Zhao, 66, had long felt aggrieved over work-related disputes, but the repair bill may The post Half Moon Bay shootings may have been triggered by $100 repair bill, DA says appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver in Devils Slide cliff crash moved from hospital to jail

MONTARA, Calif. — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous coastal cliff in San Mateo County, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday.Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was booked into jail where he was being held without bail and could be arraigned Monday afternoon if the San Mateo District Attorney's Office decides to file criminal charges, that office said.The office didn't indicate when he was released from the hospital.It wasn't immediately clear whether Patel had an attorney...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
back2stonewall.com

COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.

The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975.[ The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing.[2] The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.[
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

South City police seek suspects following Friday armed robbery

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco are searching for two suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint on  Friday.According to authorities, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Grand Avenue around 2 p.m. Jan. 27. The suspects, both described as Hispanic males in their 20s, entered the business and pointed a handgun at the manager demanding money. They were last seen heading west on foot on Third Lane after obtaining the cash.The first suspect is described as having a thin build, standing at approximately 5 feet 2 inches and weighing...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tracy police officer shoots, injures knife-wielding teenage boy

TRACY -- A police officer in Tracy shot and injured a teenage boy holding a knife Friday after the teen refused to follow commands to drop the knife and moved toward the officer, according to a police statement.The Tracy Police Department said in a Facebook post officers received a call at about 1:47 p.m. about suspicious activity between two male subjects in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. The caller said one of them was holding a knife while chasing the other person.When officers arrived and made contact with the person holding a knife, he approached the officer...
TRACY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims remembered at S.F. Chinatown vigil

SAN FRANCISCO -- A somber vigil was held in Chinatown Thursday night for the victims of recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park. Community members came together and vowed to create positive change in their community.The vigil was an opportunity for the community to grieve together and remember the 18 lives lost in the shootings.RELATED: Remembrance events planned to honor Half Moon Bay shooting victimsMaria Tang, a resident of San Francisco, came to the vigil with her 6-year-old daughter. She said the recent shootings have been difficult to process."It's been really hard this time around because we've...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police: 3 men robbed jewelry store, shot at witness in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Police in Mountain View are searching for at least three men who robbed a jewelry store and shot at an eyewitness who followed them in a vehicle Friday morning.Around 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a store on the 1900 block of Latham Street on reports of a robbery.An investigation revealed that three armed men entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspects also stole personal belongings from customers and store employees before leaving.Police said the suspects left the scene in a getaway car headed towards Rengstorff Avenue. An eyewitness...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Son of KTVU employee reported missing from Vallejo

The adult son of one of KTVU's master control operators has been missing since early January and his family is hoping for his safe return. Ian Thorstad, 37, was reported missing to Vallejo police. His family and friends last heard from him on January 8, 2023. His mother Takako Thorstad...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police investigate shooting that injured 2 in Polk Gulch

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Polk Gulch neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to police.The shooting was reported shortly before 7:35 p.m. in the area of Polk and California streets, where two suspects got into an argument with the two victims and then shot them, police said.The victims, ages 33 and 29, were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.The suspects fled following the shooting and remain at large. San Francisco police have not released detailed descriptions of the pair.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
109K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy