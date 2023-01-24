Read full article on original website
Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
Derek Chauvin Will Ask Court To Throw Out George Floyd Murder Convictions
A lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who fatally knelt on George Floyd's neck, claims his client didn't receive a fair trial.
Derek Chauvin, Who Was Judge, Jury And Executioner Of George Floyd, Claims He Didn’t Get A Fair Trial
Derek Chauvin is seeking to have his conviction for murdering George Floyd thrown out on the audacious alleged basis that he was denied a fair trial. The post Derek Chauvin, Who Was Judge, Jury And Executioner Of George Floyd, Claims He Didn’t Get A Fair Trial appeared first on NewsOne.
Judge appears to grant request of Mosby's defense team to withdraw from the case
JUST IN: A judge appears to have granted the request of Mosby's defense team to be withdrawn as counsel on Thursday.
Judge rules Brian Laundrie's family lawyer can be named in civil lawsuit
A Sarasota County judge ruled on Tuesday that the Laundrie's family attorney, Steven Bertolino, can be added to the civil lawsuit against Brian's parents.
Man planned on using AI-powered lawyer in court; then he started getting threats
Artificial intelligence is being used to create art, answer your questions, and write essays. What about an AI-powered lawyer?
Derek Chauvin's lawyer asks a Minnesota appeals court to toss his murder convictions
Chauvin is currently serving concurrent state and federal sentences in an Arizona prison. The three-person Court of Appeals says it will issue its opinion within 90 days.
Judge awards ValleyNet $2 million in compensatory damages
Whether or not John Van Vught will be criminally charged for embezzling his employer likely depends on whether he will ever be located. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge awards ValleyNet $2 million in compensatory damages.
Before Alex Murdaugh testimony starts, judge has key rulings
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Before testimony begins in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, defense lawyers will ask the judge to make a pair of key rulings this week that could strike a massive amount of evidence from the case. Prosecutors want to present voluminous evidence of Murdaugh’s bad behavior and the numerous other crimes […]
Prominent US attorney on trial for killing wife, son
The scion of an American family of lawyers went on trial Monday for murdering his wife and son in a bizarre crime saga that included him attempting to stage his own death. "This crime involved his attempt to have himself shot so that his son could collect insurance," he said.
U.S. Supreme Court Orders Texas Court to Reconsider Decision to Execute Inmate with Potentially Faulty DNA Evidence
In 2011, Areli Escobar was convicted of the rape and murder of 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado. However, in 2020, a district court judge ruled that Escobar deserved a new trial due to potentially faulty DNA evidence that had been analyzed by a Travis County lab that was later closed down due to untrained staff and improper testing procedures. Despite the district attorney agreeing with Escobar that he should be granted a new trial, the state's highest criminal court, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, upheld Escobar's conviction.
A robot was scheduled to argue in court, then came the jail threats
The man behind a startup called DoNotPay planned to use AI to help fight a traffic ticket. But professional lawyers shut it down.
WIBW
Case against City advances to Supreme Court as businesses displaced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case against the City of Topeka after local businesses were vacated from their buildings after it bought the properties they rented. The Kansas Supreme Court says that at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, it will hear the case...
IL Attorney General files Supreme Court appeal for elimination of cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court defending the part of a SAFE-T Act that a Kankakee County judge previously ruled the law as unconstitutional. The Attorney General filed it in Court Thursday, arguing that cash bail is not in the constitution. Among their arguments includes […]
AI lawyer cancels court date after threats of jail time surface
An artificial intelligence program was supposed to aid a real defendant in court.
Company Shuts Down Stunt to Use AI Lawyer in Court After Jail Threats
Robot lawyers might one day be a reality—but not anytime soon. Several weeks ago, consumer rights startup DoNotPay announced plans to use AI chatbots to give two of its clients realtime legal advice and instruction in traffic court proceedings. DoNotPay suspended those plans Wednesday: CEO Joshua Browder posted on Twitter that “after receiving threats from State Bar prosecutors, it seems likely they will put me in jail for 6 months if I follow through with bringing a robot lawyer into a physical courtroom.” DoNotPay had previously declined to say in which states’ courtrooms it would try out its tech stunt,...
KTUL
Court of Criminal Appeals grants AG Drummond's request to delay death row executions
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) has granted Attorney General Gentner Drummond's request to delay execution dates. Drummond filed a motion on Jan. 17 to reset execution dates for death row inmates Richard Glossip, Jemaine Cannon, Anthony Sanchez, Phillip Hancock, James Ryder, Michael Smith and Wade Greely Lay.
infomeddnews.com
Who Is a Wrongful Death Lawyer and How Can They Help You?
Wrongful death refers to a legal claim where the deceased’s family members may seek compensation for losses that resulted from the death. These claims are brought against the party that is believed to be responsible. To ensure you receive the damages you deserve, you should hire a lawyer for...
brytfmonline.com
Carl Axel Jansen should go to jail: ‘Very hard’
Former reality showrunner Carl Axel Jansen, 27, must go to jail after breaching an agreement, reports say TV 2. Janssen initially avoided serving his prison sentence after being convicted of the million-dollar fraud. Instead, he was sentenced to follow a so-called court-supervised drug programme. He is sentenced to two years...
sfstandard.com
‘Robot Lawyer’ Yanked From Courtroom After Legal Outcry
It looks like a “robot lawyer” created by a startup may not get its day in court after all. Joshua Browder, the CEO of the consumer-assistance startup DoNotPay, said this morning that he had received threats of prosecution from a state bar association over plans to have an artificial intelligence chatbot called “Robot Lawyer” defend a speeding ticket in an unspecified court, and is postponing the case.
