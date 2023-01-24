Robot lawyers might one day be a reality—but not anytime soon. Several weeks ago, consumer rights startup DoNotPay announced plans to use AI chatbots to give two of its clients realtime legal advice and instruction in traffic court proceedings. DoNotPay suspended those plans Wednesday: CEO Joshua Browder posted on Twitter that “after receiving threats from State Bar prosecutors, it seems likely they will put me in jail for 6 months if I follow through with bringing a robot lawyer into a physical courtroom.” DoNotPay had previously declined to say in which states’ courtrooms it would try out its tech stunt,...

