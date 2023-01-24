ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KARE 11

Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCBD Count on 2

Before Alex Murdaugh testimony starts, judge has key rulings

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Before testimony begins in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, defense lawyers will ask the judge to make a pair of key rulings this week that could strike a massive amount of evidence from the case. Prosecutors want to present voluminous evidence of Murdaugh’s bad behavior and the numerous other crimes […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
AFP

Prominent US attorney on trial for killing wife, son

The scion of an American family of lawyers went on trial Monday for murdering his wife and son in a bizarre crime saga that included him attempting to stage his own death. "This crime involved his attempt to have himself shot so that his son could collect insurance," he said.
ISLANDTON, SC
Larry Lease

U.S. Supreme Court Orders Texas Court to Reconsider Decision to Execute Inmate with Potentially Faulty DNA Evidence

In 2011, Areli Escobar was convicted of the rape and murder of 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado. However, in 2020, a district court judge ruled that Escobar deserved a new trial due to potentially faulty DNA evidence that had been analyzed by a Travis County lab that was later closed down due to untrained staff and improper testing procedures. Despite the district attorney agreeing with Escobar that he should be granted a new trial, the state's highest criminal court, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, upheld Escobar's conviction.
TEXAS STATE
WIBW

Case against City advances to Supreme Court as businesses displaced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case against the City of Topeka after local businesses were vacated from their buildings after it bought the properties they rented. The Kansas Supreme Court says that at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, it will hear the case...
TOPEKA, KS
TheDailyBeast

Company Shuts Down Stunt to Use AI Lawyer in Court After Jail Threats

Robot lawyers might one day be a reality—but not anytime soon. Several weeks ago, consumer rights startup DoNotPay announced plans to use AI chatbots to give two of its clients realtime legal advice and instruction in traffic court proceedings. DoNotPay suspended those plans Wednesday: CEO Joshua Browder posted on Twitter that “after receiving threats from State Bar prosecutors, it seems likely they will put me in jail for 6 months if I follow through with bringing a robot lawyer into a physical courtroom.” DoNotPay had previously declined to say in which states’ courtrooms it would try out its tech stunt,...
infomeddnews.com

Who Is a Wrongful Death Lawyer and How Can They Help You?

Wrongful death refers to a legal claim where the deceased’s family members may seek compensation for losses that resulted from the death. These claims are brought against the party that is believed to be responsible. To ensure you receive the damages you deserve, you should hire a lawyer for...
brytfmonline.com

Carl Axel Jansen should go to jail: ‘Very hard’

Former reality showrunner Carl Axel Jansen, 27, must go to jail after breaching an agreement, reports say TV 2. Janssen initially avoided serving his prison sentence after being convicted of the million-dollar fraud. Instead, he was sentenced to follow a so-called court-supervised drug programme. He is sentenced to two years...
sfstandard.com

‘Robot Lawyer’ Yanked From Courtroom After Legal Outcry

It looks like a “robot lawyer” created by a startup may not get its day in court after all. Joshua Browder, the CEO of the consumer-assistance startup DoNotPay, said this morning that he had received threats of prosecution from a state bar association over plans to have an artificial intelligence chatbot called “Robot Lawyer” defend a speeding ticket in an unspecified court, and is postponing the case.

