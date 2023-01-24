ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teenagers charged with stabbing murder of 18-year-old in town centre

By Sam Russell
Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a town centre on a weekday afternoon.

Raymond James Quigley, of Wymondham, Norfolk , was fatally wounded in the attack at around 3.35pm on Tuesday, January 17 in Westgate Street in Ipswich .

A post-mortem examination recorded that he sustained four stab wounds to the torso, Suffolk Police said.

The force said that two teenage boys, who were arrested four days later on Saturday, January 21, have now been charged with murder.

They are 18-year-old Alfie Hammett, of Rushmere St Andrew, Suffolk , and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich who cannot be named due to his age.

The pair, who have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, have been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, police said.

In a statement about the incident, Suffolk Police said: “An 18-year-old man was approached by two other males and stabbed.

“A second man who was with the victim was chased and threatened with a knife by one of the suspects during the incident, but managed to escape unharmed.

“The suspects then made off from the area in different directions.

“Police units and ambulance crews were quickly in attendance but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the victim of the stabbing sadly died at the scene.

“Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the deceased has been identified as Raymond James Quigley – known as James – from Wymondham in Norfolk.”

