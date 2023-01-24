ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Asian shares rise, track Wall St gains as earnings ramp up

By Elaine Kurtenbach
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmTGJ_0kP7XvdA00

Stocks were higher in Asia on Tuesday after a tech-led rally on Wall Street as investors bet the Federal Reserve will trim its rate hikes to tamp down inflation.

Many markets in the region were closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

A preliminary reading for manufacturing in Japan remained steady in January at its lowest level in over two years, with exports declining faster. But the strength in technology shares helped spur buying of manufacturers like electronics maker Omron, which gained 2.7%, and robot supplier Fanuc Corp., which gained 2%.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.5% to 27,299.19 and the Sensex in Mumbai added 0.2% to 61,065.17. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 7,490.40 while the SET in Bangkok was up 0.3%.

“Markets are assuming a pro-growth stance as investors get more comfortable with the idea of an improving macro backdrop ahead of a busy week of data from both a macro and micro perspective," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“And if one takes a look under the hood, in the heat of the moment, it has that unmistakable feel of pandemic-era trading, supported by solid moves in mega cap tech stocks," he said.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 1.2% to 4,019.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% to 33,629.56 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 2% higher, at 11,364.41. Small company stocks also rose, pushing the Russell 2000 index up 1.3% to 1,890.77.

Tech stocks in the S&P 500 rose 2.3% Monday, with chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices leading the pack with a 9.2% gain.

Markets have been swinging between hope and caution as investors watch to see if the Federal Reserve will dial back on interest rate hikes meant to tame inflation, which has begun to abate in many countries in recent months. The fear is that the Fed and other central banks might go too far, tipping the U.S. and other economies into recession by slowing spending and investment too much.

The Fed has already pulled its key overnight rate up to a range of 4.25% to 4.5% from virtually zero early last year, and traders are now betting on a nearly 99% probability that the Fed will raise rates by just a quarter point on Feb. 1, according to CME Group.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed movement, rose to 4.22% from 4.18% late Friday. The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, rose to 3.52% from 3.48%.

Another partisan battle in Washington over the nation’s ability to borrow may roil markets if the Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on allowing the U.S. government to borrow more.

Corporate earnings are seen as a good indicator of how well companies are coping with the slowing economy and higher costs. Profits are one of the main levers that set stock prices.

This week, more than seven dozen companies in the S&P 500 will report their results for the last three months of 2022. That includes headliners like Microsoft, on Tuesday, and Tesla on Wednesday.

Such big tech-oriented companies have begun layoffs to slash expenses after acknowledging they misread the boom coming out of the pandemic and grew too quickly. Spotify said Monday it will cut 6% of its workforce, and it shares rose 2.1%.

Big Tech stocks have a big influence on Wall Street because they’re some of the market’s most valuable. After soaring through the pandemic thanks to super-low interest rates and a surge in demand from suddenly homebound customers, they’ve been struggling over the last year as the Fed has sharply raised rates.

In other trading Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 9 cents to $81.53 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 2 cents to $81.62 on Monday.

Brent crude, the pricing benchmark for international trading, lost 27 cents to $87.89 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 130.16 Japanese yen from 130.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.0884 from $1.0875.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian shares edge higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares advanced Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared.In Tokyo, data showed the core consumer price index was up 4.3%, slightly higher than expected and higher than the Bank of Japan’s target of 2%. “This seeks to challenge an eventual policy shift for the central bank, although the government’s energy subsidies next month could be tapped on to push back any changes for now,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG, said in a commentary.Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose nearly 0.1% to finish...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

T. Rowe Price Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q4 Results

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings. The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating market estimates of $1.70 per share. T. Rowe Price shares fell 1.8% to close at $114.58 on Thursday and lost 2.2% in Friday’s session. These analysts made changes to...
24/7 Wall St.

Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 27

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.  Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.   Upgrades: > AENA (ANNSF) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays > Chewy (CHWY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $55 > Las Vegas Sands (LVS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; […]
The Independent

UK Treasury chief: Tax cuts must wait for inflation to fall

Britain’s Treasury chief said Friday that taming inflation is more important than cutting taxes, resisting calls from some in the governing Conservative Party for immediate tax breaks for businesses and voters.At a speech in London, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said “the best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation.” The U.K.’s annual inflation rate hit a four-decade high of 11.1% in October, fueling a cost-of-living crisis and a wave of strikes by workers seeking pay raises to keep pace with rising food and energy prices. It has since eased but still reached a painful 10.5%...
The Independent

Adani Group mulls suing US short-seller for fraud claims

India’s Adani Group launched a share offering for retail investors Friday as it mulled taking legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that caused heavy selling of its stocks this week. Jatin Jalundhwala, head of the Adani group’s legal department, said late Thursday that the group “was evaluating the relevant provisions under U.S. and Indian laws for remedial action against Hindenburg Research.” ``Clearly, the report and its unsubstantiated contents were designed to have a deleterious effect on the share values of Adani Group companies as Hindenburg Research by their...
The Independent

Hunt prioritises reducing inflation over tax cuts as he lays out growth plan

The Chancellor said the “best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation” as he outlined how he plans to use Brexit and investment outside of London to drive UK economic growth.Cutting inflation by half is one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s top five priorities in the run-up to the next general election.Jeremy Hunt, in a speech at Bloomberg’s London HQ, said reducing inflation was the “only sustainable way to restore industrial harmony” in Britain as he suggested tax cuts would have to wait.It comes against a backdrop of public sector strikes over pay and predictions that the UK...
The Independent

Top 20 taxpayers in UK revealed as Russian-born mathematician tops list

A mathematician who was born in Russia and has spoken out against Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine was the UK’s biggest taxpayer last year.The Sunday Times tax list revealed on Friday that 100 wealthy people or families contributed nearly £5.2 billion in tax in the UK last year.Nearly £1 in every £10 of this came from just one man – Moscow-born Alex Gerko, who set up XTX Markets in 2015 and is co-chief executive of the trading business.Last year he paid £487.4 million in tax, making him the biggest single taxpayer in the country.It comes as Tory party chairman Nadhim...
The Independent

India approves its first nasal Covid vaccine

India has approved its first nasal Covid vaccine produced domestically in an effort to push for booster doses following an increase in cases in China. The iNCOVACC vaccine was introduced on Thursday by Indian health minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, and the science and technology minister, Jitendra Singh, who called it the first intranasal Covid vaccine. “Proud to launch Incovacc, the world’s 1st intranasal vaccine for Covid, along with Minister Jitendra Singh Ji on Republic Day. A mighty display of India’s research and innovation prowess under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership,” Mr Mandaviya wroye in a series of tweets.“This is a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy