ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Buddy Box: The educational tool which has helped students across the globe

By Danielle Desouza
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjE9f_0kP7Xtri00

The creator of a free online learning tool called Buddy Box – which has taught subjects including Maths and English to students across the globe – has said it has been “amazing” to see it become as “massive as it did”.

Armed Forces Veteran and entrepreneur Mark Hill MBE from Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire, first created Buddy Box in 2018 to help teach English to three Syrian children, two boys and a girl and an Iraqi boy in a school in North Yorkshire.

“When I spoke to them, as I speak Arabic , they instantly looked up and smiled and it inspired me to create a classroom resource where they could engage with their peers and their teachers in a fun and educational way”, the 53-year-old told the PA news agency on International Day of Education.

At the time, the project was a series of roughly 60 Arabic to English flashcards housed within a cardboard box, the refugee children were paired/buddied with another student, one which helped them to navigate the school and to have an initial friend.

The now cloud-based resource, which was made using Microsoft PowerPoint makes use of text, pictures and audio and even virtual teachers were created using artificial intelligence to translate languages including Arabic, Afghan Dari, Pashto and Ukrainian, to English, and vice versa and can be accessed via a downloadable link.

The educational resources are also available in video format.

It has helped to educate pupils in other countries around the world including Germany , Poland , Ireland, Afghanistan , Abu Dhabi, and North America.

The virtual classroom resources were initially created to support primary school refugee children attending schools in the UK with subjects including Maths and English, as well as the alphabet, numbers, telling the time, shapes, colours, days of the week, months of the year, fruit and vegetables and animals.“I didn’t anticipate it spreading as widely as it has throughout the UK and other countries as it has done”, Mr Hill said.“I didn’t do too well in school, so seeing refugee children entering our educational system I wanted to do my bit and give something back.   Following both the Taliban taking control of Kabul in August 2021 and Russia invading Ukraine in February 2022, which resulted in many fleeing both countries to seek refuge in the UK, Mr Hill made sure the resource would be accessible for both groups.

I know there are so many people out there doing fantastic stuff for refugees and it is commendable and I wanted to do my best to give something back and for young people to be in a classroom and be able to engage with their peers in a safe space

Mark Hill

“One could only imagine if the tables were reversed and we had to leave our home and go to another country with nothing but the clothes on our back”, he said.

“I know there are so many people out there doing fantastic stuff for refugees and it is commendable and I wanted to do my best to give something back and for young people to be in a classroom and be able to engage with their peers in a safe space.”

The resource has also been educating girls in four provinces in Afghanistan, with the help of Mehdi Ali, who fled the country and now resides in Pakistan – of which the exact details cannot be revealed for safety reasons.

“Seeing Buddy Box delivered and written on whiteboards and chalkboards in makeshift classrooms in Afghanistan is really powerful”, he said.

“Education is for everybody, everyone should have a right to an education across every country around the world.”

He added that some of the moments which “blew expectations” were seeing the tool reach a school in California and his work making its way into the National Association for Language Development in the Curriculum (NALDIC), English as an Additional Language (EAL) Journal.

“I was really buzzing when I got the email from a school in California – it was fantastic.”

Sometimes Mr Hill has even been able to physically see the impact his resource has had on students, through visiting classrooms in Bradford and Leeds.

“To see the children in front of me using Buddy Box, effectively communicating, having fun, giggling, smiling and learning is priceless”, he said. “It is helping to break down barriers.”

To see the children in front of me using Buddy Box, effectively communicating, having fun, giggling, smiling and learning is priceless

Mark Hill

Despite Buddy Box educating so many globally, Mr Hill has no plans to slow down, with hopes to take Buddy Box to the subcontinent.

“One of my aspirations is to get Buddy Box into Pakistan or India and also Africa and South America, with the power of the internet, this is achievable.”

The tool can be downloaded from the Government website here, under the ‘buddying and befriending section’: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/helping-ukrainian-students-in-schools/resources-to-help-support-children-and-young-people-arriving-from-ukraine

More information about the educational resources can be found here: https://projectimpact.uk/

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
The Independent

Mike Pompeo says world has ‘no idea’ how close India and Pakistan came to nuclear war

India and Pakistan came to the brink of nuclear war in 2019 and US intervention prevented the situation from escalating, according to the country’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.In his memoir Never Give an Inch, published on Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration official said “no other nation” could have prevented a “horrible outcome” on the night when a series of military incursions led to a surge in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” he wrote.Mr...
RadarOnline

'Unfollowing Now': Rebel Wilson Faces Backlash For Attending Lavish Hotel Opening In Dubai As Critics Address Anti-LGBT Laws

Rebel Wilson found herself at the center of controversy after attending the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai with her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has discovered.Critics have blasted the Pitch Perfect star for making an appearance at the luxurious hotel event, citing the United Arab Emirates' strict anti-LGBT laws."The hypocrisy of it all," one social media user commented after Wilson came out to the world last year in June 2022. In the months before, Wilson teased that she was "happily" in a relationship but did not reveal the identity of her new love. RadarOnline.com...
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Independent

Hundreds of fresh eggs smash after machine knocked over at poultry farm

CCTV footage captured the moment hundreds of fresh eggs were cracked at a farm when a machine toppled over. An employee can be seen using the nine-foot-tall machine to feed chickens when it fell over in Tokyo, Japan. It fell directly on top of the cases of eggs, destroying a huge chunk of the produce as it tumbled. The team can then be seen investigating the damage in the aftermath of the crash.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Snow sprinkles down over Toyama as Japan witnesses ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snapFountain turns into spectacular frozen spectacle as temperatures plummet in JapanJapanese highway swept by heavy snow blast during ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snap
The Independent

Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’

A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of...
The Independent

Red flags missed before killer asylum seeker murdered man over scooter

An asylum seeker who murdered a man in a row over a scooter was already on the run for a double murder overseas.Questions have been raised over a series of “red flags” that should have alerted the authorities of the danger Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai posed before he killed Thomas Roberts in Bournemouth last year.Hewas sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.But before arriving in the UK Abdulrahimzai had already killed two people in one country and had been arrested on drugs charges in another. He also published photographs of a knife...
The Independent

Remains of 11,000-year-old human uncovered

An archeologist from Cumbria has discovered the remains of some of northern Britain’s earliest humans.Found at Heaning Wood Bone Cave in Great Urswick, south Cumbria, the cave has been confirmed as a burial site by experts from an international team from the University of Central Lancashire.Local archeologist Martin Stables has been working at the site since 2016, with academic analysts brought into interpret the evidence.Mr Stables has previously discovered human and animal bone, stone tools, and prehistoric pottery at the site.He told reporters: “After six years digging it’s all ended up in a place I never expected it to get...
The Independent

Russian state TV mocks US and German tanks promised to Ukraine

Russian state TV mocked the news that the US and Germany had finally agreed to send tanks to Ukraine in a broadcast on Wednesday.The Rossiya-24 channel broadcast a sequence titled “Toothless cats” in reference to German-made Leopard tanks and claimed in a graphic of a fictional battle that half of the platoon would be destroyed before even coming into firing range of Moscow’s T-90 tanks.US-made vehicles were also described as ‘battered Abrams’ and footage of them being struck in a number of past battles was aired.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Action News Jax

Low-cost fashion chain H&M reports 4th-quarter loss

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Low-cost fashion brand H&M said Friday that shutting down its business in Russia and Belarus had a significant negative impact on its results, while increases in the costs of raw materials and freight and a strong U.S. dollar made purchases more expensive. The Sweden-based...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fatal shooting at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran raises tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A gunman stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran's capital Friday, killing its security chief and wounding two guards in an attack that spiked long-simmering tensions between the two neighboring countries. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it would evacuate the diplomatic post, accusing...
The Independent

British grandmother travelling to meet grandchild ‘devastated’ after being denied boarding to New Zealand

A British grandmother was “devastated” to fly halfway to New Zealand to meet her newborn grandchild — only to be told she had been denied entry to the country. Lois Crumpton, aged 80, was travelling to visit her son Tom and meet his youngest child, William, for the first time, when she was told she could not fly into New Zealand due to immigration concerns.She had already flown the first leg of her journey — from London to San Francisco — before she was told of the visa issue. The incident happened on 17 January, after the elderly passenger had...
Action News Jax

Israelis, Palestinians on edge even as risk of flare-up ebbs

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israelis and Palestinians braced for new violence Friday with tensions high following the deadliest Israeli raid in over two decades, even as the likelihood of a major escalation in the conflict appeared to ebb. The raid in the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp descended into...
The Independent

Boris Johnson reveals just how big his advance was for upcoming book

Boris Johnson has picked up an advance of more than £500,000 for his forthcoming memoir, as it emerged taxpayers face a bill of £222,000 for his legal fees to defend himself in the partygate inquiry.The former prime minister’s latest entry in the Register of Members’ Interests says that he “received £510,000 as an advance on an upcoming book yet to be published” - even though he has so far done just 10 hours work on it.It follows the announcement by publishers HarperCollins earlier this month that they had acquired the rights to what was described as a prime ministerial memoir...
The Independent

He was arrested for sharing a cartoon. 11 years later, he can finally move on

A respected university professor arrested in 2012 for sharing a satirical cartoon – starting an extraordinary ordeal involving scores of court appearances that have turned his life upside down – has shared his relief at finally been cleared of all charges.Ambikesh Mahapatra, a professor of chemistry at the prestigious Jadavpur University in the state capital Kolkata was arrested in April 2012 after he forwarded an email to his friends that included a cartoon containing political comment about India’s only female chief minister, the head of West Bengal state, Mamata Banerjee.After an 11-year fight that has taken a severe...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy