ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Earth’s inner core may have started to spin in opposite direction, puzzling new discovery suggests

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVr0C_0kP7XohJ00

Earth ’s solid inner core layer may have paused its rotation recently and started to spin in the opposite direction instead, according to a new study.

The research could further the understanding of how processes deep inside the planet affect its surface, including the length of a day, noted the study, published on Tuesday in the journal Nature Geoscience .

Previous research has found that the planet’s inner core is separated from the rest of the Earth by a liquid outer core, the magnetic field of which affects the inner layer’s rotation along with the gravitational effects of the mantle.

This has previously been inferred based on changes in the travel time between repeated seismic waves that should traverse the same path through the inner core, explained scientists, including those from Peking University in Beijing.

However, the speed of the inner core’s rotation, and whether it varies, has remained unclear.

Seismic waves from near-identical earthquakes that have passed through the Earth’s inner core along similar paths since the 1960s were assessed by researchers, including Yi Yang and Xiaodong Song, for the new study.

They particularly analysed the difference in the waveform and travel time of these quakes and found that since 2009, the paths of the seismic waves – that previously showed significant travel time variation – exhibited “little change”.

“Here we analyse repeated seismic waves from the early 1990s and show that all of the paths that previously showed significant temporal changes have exhibited little change over the past decade,” they wrote in the study.

The findings indicate that the Earth’s inner core rotation has paused.

This may be linked to a reversal of the inner core rotation as part of a seven-decade oscillation, indicating a “resonance system across different Earth layers”.

These variations are associated with changes in observations on the Earth’s surface, like the length of a day, according to the study.

“This multidecadal periodicity coincides with changes in several other geophysical observations, especially the length of day and magnetic field,” they noted.

The new findings also throw new light on the interaction between different layers of the Earth.

“These observations provide evidence for dynamic interactions between the Earth’s layers, from the deepest interior to the surface,” scientists said in the study.

A previous such turning point had occurred in the early 1970s, according to them.

Comments / 10

Related
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Andrei Tapalaga

New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country

All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
Ingram Atkinson

The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy