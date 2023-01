In early December, the New Orleans Pelicans hosted the Denver Nuggets without Brandon Ingram and beat them. In that game, Jose Alvarado came off the bench to drill eight 3s. More than seven weeks later, the Pelicans faced the Nuggets again on their home floor without Ingram. This time, the shorthanded Pelicans did not have quite enough magic to pull off the upset.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO