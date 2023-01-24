Read full article on original website
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
Sumiton community remembers pastor, teacher killed in bus accident
SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — Teacher, pastor, bus driver, basketball coach. Whatever the task, it was never too much for Mark Ridgeway. On Wednesday, classes at Mortimer Jordan High School were canceled after police reported Mark Ridgeway was performing standard checks on the bus before starting his morning route, but an unoccupied bus rolled and hit […]
Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County
58-year-old Mark Ridgeway was a bus driver, teacher and recently retired pastor.
wbrc.com
Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
wvtm13.com
Weapon found at Clay Elementary School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A weapon was discovered on the campus of Clay Elementary School. According to a letter sent by the school's principal, a parent notified administration of a weapon on campus. School leaders and the school's resource officer found the person believed to be responsible for the...
wvtm13.com
Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified
A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
wbrc.com
Weapon brought on campus to Clay Elementary School
CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - A weapon was found to have been brought to school on Wednesday, prompting administrators to quickly take action. Dr. Jacqnaii Finkley, Clay Elementary School Principal, confirmed in a statement to families that when a parent notified administrators of a weapon on campus, they immediately took action.
atmorenews.com
Harris named Teacher of the Year
Jamie Harris has been named Teacher of the Year at Avondale Elementary School in Birmingham. She is in her ninth year as an educator. She taught first grade for two years, and this is her seventh year teaching second grade. Harris is the daughter of James and Ruth Harris of...
Obituary: Daniel Joseph Pitts
Daniel Joseph Pitts, 71, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Princeton Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1951 in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his daughters, Yelonda (Heath) Massey and Kelly (Chris) Speegle; sister, Darlene (Randy) Pate; brothers, Carlton (Vicky) Pitts, Robert (Verna) Pitts and Jeff (Becky) Pitts; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kadijah) Pearson, Kendra (Jesse) Cummings, Emily (Connor) Patterson, Ryan Massey, Eli Massey, Shannon Jones, Ethan Yahn and Slayden Speegle; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Josiah, Sophia, Stella, Weston, Noah, Brentley and Niklaus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert James Pitts and Velma Stapler Pitts; his wife, Barbara Pitts and brothers, Hubert Pitts and Ricky Pitts. The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; Pastor Richard Roberts will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
nddist.com
Alabama Delivery Companies Cited Over Driver's Death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In the summer of 2022, onlookers noticed a delivery truck stopped at about 8:15 a.m. one Wednesday morning on the University of Birmingham campus, near what would have been the driver’s first drop-off. About two hours later, a passerby saw the driver slumped over and...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police investigating fatal shooting of worker doing renovations in Ensley house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update 1/26: The coroner's office has released the identification of the victim as Roman Gonzalez, 48, Bessemer. Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a homicide in Ensley. The dispatch call was to the 1400 block of 27th Street Ensley, just after 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Officer Truman...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-65 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Hoover after he was hit by a car on the interstate according to the Jefferson County coroner. 33-year-old Cedric Eugene Walker was walking along I-65 N near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
wbrc.com
Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
67-year-old man killed in east Jefferson County head-on crash
A head-on collision in eastern Jefferson County left one person dead. The crash happened at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Authorities said 67-year-old Randy Lee Lowe, of Trafford, was the driver of a Buick van that...
thecutoffnews.com
Snapshots & Scores From Bessemer City vs Hueytown - Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ Bessemer
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
mynwapaper.com
Haleyville man sought by Winston County Sheriff's Office captured in Mississippi
A bulletin had been placed for statewide law enforcement to be on the lookout for Damion Taylor Gruenberg, of 74 Kidd Road, when he was stopped by the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department, to whom he at first gave a false name, according to Winston County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jacob Eward.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
Legal records show recent public outcry against Parking Enforcement Systems is nothing new
Birmingham city officials are looking into recent, ongoing complaints about the practices of a towing company responsible for taking vehicles from many downtown parking lots, but grievances against the company date back at least a decade. The company, Parking Enforcement Systems, has been subject to previous review and current scrutiny...
Helena company fined in 2017 worker death
A federal judge Tuesday levied more than $400,000 in penalties and restitution to a Helena business over safety regulation violations that resulted in the 2017 death of an Alabaster woman. U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon sentenced ABC Polymer Industries following the company’s guilty plea earlier this month. ABC...
