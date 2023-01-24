ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Sumiton community remembers pastor, teacher killed in bus accident

SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — Teacher, pastor, bus driver, basketball coach. Whatever the task, it was never too much for Mark Ridgeway. On Wednesday, classes at Mortimer Jordan High School were canceled after police reported Mark Ridgeway was performing standard checks on the bus before starting his morning route, but an unoccupied bus rolled and hit […]
SUMITON, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
PINSON, AL
wvtm13.com

Weapon found at Clay Elementary School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A weapon was discovered on the campus of Clay Elementary School. According to a letter sent by the school's principal, a parent notified administration of a weapon on campus. School leaders and the school's resource officer found the person believed to be responsible for the...
CLAY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Weapon brought on campus to Clay Elementary School

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - A weapon was found to have been brought to school on Wednesday, prompting administrators to quickly take action. Dr. Jacqnaii Finkley, Clay Elementary School Principal, confirmed in a statement to families that when a parent notified administrators of a weapon on campus, they immediately took action.
CLAY, AL
atmorenews.com

Harris named Teacher of the Year

Jamie Harris has been named Teacher of the Year at Avondale Elementary School in Birmingham. She is in her ninth year as an educator. She taught first grade for two years, and this is her seventh year teaching second grade. Harris is the daughter of James and Ruth Harris of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Daniel Joseph Pitts

Daniel Joseph Pitts, 71, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Princeton Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1951 in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his daughters, Yelonda (Heath) Massey and Kelly (Chris) Speegle; sister, Darlene (Randy) Pate; brothers, Carlton (Vicky) Pitts, Robert (Verna) Pitts and Jeff (Becky) Pitts; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kadijah) Pearson, Kendra (Jesse) Cummings, Emily (Connor) Patterson, Ryan Massey, Eli Massey, Shannon Jones, Ethan Yahn and Slayden Speegle; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Josiah, Sophia, Stella, Weston, Noah, Brentley and Niklaus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert James Pitts and Velma Stapler Pitts; his wife, Barbara Pitts and brothers, Hubert Pitts and Ricky Pitts. The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; Pastor Richard Roberts will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
CULLMAN, AL
nddist.com

Alabama Delivery Companies Cited Over Driver's Death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In the summer of 2022, onlookers noticed a delivery truck stopped at about 8:15 a.m. one Wednesday morning on the University of Birmingham campus, near what would have been the driver’s first drop-off. About two hours later, a passerby saw the driver slumped over and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on I-65 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Hoover after he was hit by a car on the interstate according to the Jefferson County coroner. 33-year-old Cedric Eugene Walker was walking along I-65 N near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Snapshots & Scores From Bessemer City vs Hueytown - Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ Bessemer

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
HUEYTOWN, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Helena company fined in 2017 worker death

A federal judge Tuesday levied more than $400,000 in penalties and restitution to a Helena business over safety regulation violations that resulted in the 2017 death of an Alabaster woman. U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon sentenced ABC Polymer Industries following the company’s guilty plea earlier this month. ABC...
HELENA, AL

