EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities hit 9-month high as recession fears wane
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Friday and were poised for their fifth straight week of gains after data highlighted a resilient U.S. economy, boosting investor sentiment ahead of next week's slate of central bank policy meetings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose...
Wall Street points slightly lower as more earnings come in
Wall Street drifted modestly lower before the bell Friday as investors digest more corporate earnings while waiting for the latest government data on consumer inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were down less than 0.1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. The Commerce Department issues its December...
Asian Markets Track Global Cues Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Friday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, as some upbeat U.S. economic data, including stronger than expected GDP growth and a more than expected surge in economic activity in the fourth quarter, helped to allay fears of an economic slowdown. However, it raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of next week's US Fed policy meeting. Asian markets ended mostly higher on Thursday.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, although it has eased just 2 points in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat...
Moat Advantages Could Lift These ETFs
Among the bright spots in the early part of 2023 is a rebound of 8.52% by the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which was battered in 2022 as growth stocks slipped. How durable the recovery proves to be remains to be seen, but investors considering exchange traded funds such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), both of which track the Nasdaq-100, can take heart in knowing those ETFs are homes to plenty of companies that are considered wide moat firms.
Stock Market News for Jan 25, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and gauged the state of the economy. The Dow ended in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3%...
Up 16% Over The Past Month, What's Next For MGM Stock?
MGM Resorts stock (NYSE:MGM) has gained about 16% over the last month (21 trading days) outperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by about 5% over the same period. The rally is driven by a couple of factors. Firstly, China has eased its stringent zero-Covid policy and this is expected to lead to a revival in the Macau gaming market, which had taken a considerable hit over the last two years, impacted by frequent lockdowns and travel restrictions. Although MGM has a lower exposure to Macau compared to its U.S. gaming peers, this should provide the company with earnings upside. Moreover, the Las Vegas strip, which accounts for the bulk of the company’s business, is also booming. Leisure demand remains strong despite signs of a cooling economy and the convention business is also expected to pick up. MGM appears to be well positioned to cater to this demand, given the acquisition of the Aria and Vdara properties and The Cosmopolitan over 2021 and 2022.
London stocks edge higher as earnings roll in
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 26 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes edged higher on Thursday, tracking strong performances in Asian equity markets, while investors weighed mixed corporate earnings reports ahead of key central bank decisions next week.
Can the Crypto Market Realistically Help You Retire Early?
Building wealth with crypto requires the right strategy.
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap value...
Swiss exchange Six opens investigation into Alcon AG
Six said it was investigating whether there actually had been a breach of regulation and would not provide information about the ongoing proceedings. (Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Tom Hogue) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect...
American Airlines forecasts higher profit on buoyant travel demand
Recasts with outlook, details from results, background. Jan 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O on Thursday forecast sharply higher profit for the full year and beat estimates for quarterly earnings on buoyant demand for air travel. The carrier expects an adjusted profit of $2.50 and $3.50 per share for 2023,...
Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ
In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 12.8% and shares of Pinduoduo, up about 6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Is now a good time to buy Tesla (TSLA) stock? That’s been the prevailing question as shares of the company last month plunged to 52-week lows of around $101. While Tesla has not been the only high-growth tech stock to fall during the recent bear market, its decline appears more pronounced when compared to other high-growth tech stocks, falling 70% in 2022.
