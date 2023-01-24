MGM Resorts stock (NYSE:MGM) has gained about 16% over the last month (21 trading days) outperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by about 5% over the same period. The rally is driven by a couple of factors. Firstly, China has eased its stringent zero-Covid policy and this is expected to lead to a revival in the Macau gaming market, which had taken a considerable hit over the last two years, impacted by frequent lockdowns and travel restrictions. Although MGM has a lower exposure to Macau compared to its U.S. gaming peers, this should provide the company with earnings upside. Moreover, the Las Vegas strip, which accounts for the bulk of the company’s business, is also booming. Leisure demand remains strong despite signs of a cooling economy and the convention business is also expected to pick up. MGM appears to be well positioned to cater to this demand, given the acquisition of the Aria and Vdara properties and The Cosmopolitan over 2021 and 2022.

9 HOURS AGO