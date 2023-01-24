ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

kwhi.com

AREA PLAYERS MAKE THE PADILLA POLL ALL STATE TEAM

The Padilla Poll has released their All-State Teams for Texas High School Football. The Burton Panthers are well represented on the Class 2A Division II team. Previously announced were RB Tyrone Gilmon as the Offensive Player of the Year and Jason Hodde as the Coach of the Year. The rest...
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Mix 97.9 FM

The 20 Most Unique Texas High School Mascots

A mascot is a touchstone for a school. It is more than the student in the costume doing flips and attending every sporting event at the school. These are the icons that school administrators chose early in the school's development to represent their school. The mascot unites everyone under one single name and one persona, so they can all be a cohesive group.
lavacacountytoday.com

Remembering Adina De Zavala

I'm not sure if some citizens of Texas realize just how much they owe to a handful of ladies who saved from ruin, our most precious historic structure, the Alamo. One of those women, Adina De Zavala, has been credited as the one most responsible for saving the old mission and if it hadn't been for her efforts, the Alamo might well have been replaced by a parking lot. It was in her blood to fight for something she believed in, the lady had a historic legacy - her grandfather, Lorenzo de Zavala, was the first vice-president of the Republic of Texas.
B106

Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America

Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
Mix 94.1

This Texas High School Cafeteria Looks Like a Mall Food Court

I know, this is a social media post that has made the rounds a few times and I still think this is pretty cool. Check out this now-viral video and also a photo, which shows a food court that appears to be in a mall. However, it is not. This is the cafeteria at Allen High School in North Texas. Mind you this is also the school that also boasts at $60 million football stadium that is out of this world.
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
fishgame.com

Small TX Reservoir Produces Second 2023 Sharelunker

The second ShareLunker of the 2023 season was caught at Lake Nacogdoches by Jack York. This Legacy Class ShareLunker weighed in at 13.51 pounds. The first was caught a few days earlier on Lake O.H. Ivie and both catches are reflective of the momentum in Texas trophy bass fishing coming out of the 2022 season.
B106

Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?

Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
Local Profile

Texas Lawmakers May Eliminate STAAR Testing

A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill on Jan. 25 that would replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State standardized testing is common in almost all states. In fact, Nebraska is the only state that does not mandate testing. But some advocates in Texas do not believe the STARR test is friendly for all students.
FMX 94.5

75% Of Texans Agree On This Legislation, But Passage Is Doubtful

When it comes to policies and different pieces of legislation that are being debated by Texas lawmakers, it is pretty rare when that a poll shows 75% of Texans support an issue. Even more surprising when the issue is something that some Republican leaders have been hostile or completely opposed to in the past.
