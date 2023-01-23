Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Bill would require new homes to include solar panels, charging stations
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants all new homes to include solar panels and charging stations for electric vehicles. Democratic Senator Bill Soules has introduced Senate Bill 77, which would require residential construction started after July 1 to include a photovoltaic system that provides at least one watt per square foot of heated […]
solarpowerworldonline.com
Inverters help combat PID as solar technology evolves
Potential induced degradation (PID) has haunted the solar industry since its origin. This phenomenon happens when the high-voltage DC side of a solar project is installed next to other equipment with differing voltage. The discrepancy can induce sodium migration, where electrons enclosed in module glass escape and speed up module degradation.
Cult of Mac
Prep for emergencies with this solar generator bundle
If there is one thing every person should have in their emergency arsenal, it’s a solar generator. With this HomePower One bundle — which includes a solar generator, a backup battery and two panels — you can ensure your home and devices will stay running no matter the situation.
electrek.co
This solar + storage project could be a US grid game changer
A team at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a utility-scale solar and storage project that can provide power to both AC and DC high-voltage lines, and thus shore up grid stability – here’s how it works. Most of the US power...
This Innovative New Technology Turns Abandoned Mines Into Sustainable Energy Storage
Scientists seem to be proposing that throwing literal tons of sand down abandoned mineshafts can be utilized as a battery, which sounds ridiculous, but is actually feasible. Recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Energies, researchers laid out the plans for what they call "Underground Gravity Energy Storage" (UGES), and it's as intriguing as it is shockingly simple.
Autoblog
Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery
Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Soiling – a multibillion-dollar issue for the solar industry
Soiling – where PV modules become coated with dust, dirt, sand or snow and thus receive less sunlight – is still an underestimated problem for solar power systems. Specialized solutions are now available in the form of anti-soiling glass coatings, automated and manual cleaning products, and models to predict the ways to use them most economically. But our understanding of the issue is still evolving, particularly as PV systems move into new regions with different environmental conditions, and the technology itself continues to change and improve.
CNET
These Solar Windows Are an Invisible Alternative to Solar Panels
For decades, generating solar power has meant installing big, black solar panels on your roof. But what if you could generate electricity by harnessing invisible light that passes through your windows?. That's the promise of solar windows -- a cutting-edge technology that could change the way we build sustainable infrastructure...
electrek.co
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels falls to $1,188 in New Green Deals
If you’re tired of the power going out for days on end, or going on multi-day off-grid camping trips and not being able to use things like a heated blanket, toaster, or even coffee makers, then it’s time to change that. Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels is up to the task as it can keep the 1,002Wh portable power station charged with nothing but the sun’s rays. Right now it’s on sale for $1,188, which is just $89 above our last mention though you get an extra solar panel this time around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
TechCrunch
Climate tech roundup: Food waste, wastewater, and the UK’s troubled battery industry
Nest co-founder Matt Rogers’ new startup is trash. After selling Nest to Google for $3.2 billion, Matt Rogers is no stranger to scaling fast. But unlike last time, Rogers isn’t interested in selling so quickly. “This is the next 20 years of my life. This is not like, build the company in four or five years and sell to Google. This is a big, long journey,” he told TechCrunch.
hubpages.com
Review of the BLUETTI PV200 200W Solar Panel
As the production of Green Energy has become increasingly significant, I decided to conduct an experiment determining a solar panel's efficiency during all four seasons. This article examines how quickly a device can be charged by a solar panel powered by the weak winter sunlight of January. I will repeat this test in the spring, summer, and fall. The information obtained from these experiments should prove helpful for those considering the installation of solar panels to power their homes.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Leading solar inverter trends of 2022
A fury of competition and innovation throughout the decade of solar’s boom has largely perfected the job of turning DC power into AC. In 2022, improvements and refinements to the process are harder won. And as boom times prevail, the inverter industry continues to grow. Yet 2022 wasn’t a...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Microsoft to purchase 2.5 GW of Qcells solar
Microsoft announced it has contracted for over 2.5 GW of solar power purchase agreements (PPA) with Qcells. The partnership will tap Qcells for its solar modules, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The massive power procurement by the tech giant represents the equivalent of powering over 400,000...
homesenator.com
How To Reduce Energy Consumption in Your Home
Reducing energy consumption in the home is an important way to lower your electricity bills and reduce your carbon footprint. There are many steps you can take to reduce energy consumption in your home, from adjusting your daily behaviors to replacing light bulbs and installing energy-efficient appliances. Here are some ways to save energy and reduce energy consumption in your home:
maritime-executive.com
Hollandse Kust Noord Wind Farm to Demonstrate Ballard Fuel Cells
The Netherlands’ new offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Noord seeks to address the variability of wind speed and output with innovative new solutions. Being developed by CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco, the project will incorporate a fuel cell system from Ballard Power Systems for a 1 MW stationary power project.
Grist
Boosting community solar with $10 million in prizes
It’s Thursday, January 26, and the Energy Department is offering $10 million in prizes to boost community solar. In an effort to expand access to affordable renewable energy, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a new competition last week to encourage the development of community solar projects. The Community...
qcnews.com
US shift toward wind and solar will cut coal, make EVs cleaner
Increased use of renewable energy will help reduce electricity generation from coal and natural gas power plants, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in turn making EVs cleaner. The EIA forecasts that wind and solar will together account for 16% of total electricity generation in 2023, up from...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Apollo Power launches world’s first automatic flexible solar-film facility
Apollo Power, an Israeli firm that deals with alternative energies, launched “Apollo Carmel.” The company says that this is the first automatic factory of its kind in the world to produce flexible solar panels. Located in Israel’s Mevo Carmel Science and Industry Park, the facility entered its test-run...
OilPrice.com
Will Geothermal Energy Ever Become Scalable?
Th most cutting-edge approach for saving the planet from climate disaster doesn’t sound like it’s ripped out of the pages of science fiction. In fact, it doesn’t even sound like it’s ripped from the headlines. Far from new but nonetheless noteworthy, the ancient energy technology of using heat from the Earth’s core is finally ready for its close-up. While geothermal energy is already used around the world in relatively small-scale operations, scientists are working on scaling what could potentially be a clean, abundant, and cost-effective form of energy production suitable for almost anywhere on the planet.
Comments / 0