Los Angeles County, CA

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of LA County

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Monday.

The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:

-- Lancaster, Tuesday to Saturday;

-- Mt. Wilson, Tuesday to Saturday;

-- Santa Clarita Valley, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday;

-- Pomona, Tuesday and Wednesday;

"Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather," Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

"Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning."

Residents were also urged to frequently check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors and those who are ill, and to avoid leaving pets outdoors overnight.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a winter shelter program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are available online at www.lahsa.org or by calling the LA County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

Los Angeles, CA
