Stefan Bajcetic Set to Be Included in Spain U21 Squad

Liverpool's defensive midfield starlet Stefan Bajcetic looks set to be included in the upcoming Spanish u21 squad with the Spanish Football Federation having 'big plans' for the 18-year-old.

The young Spaniard arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 2021 from La Liga outfit Celta Vigo , initially arriving at the club as a centre-back the Spanish U18 international has burst onto the scene after impressive performances within the club's academy as a holding midfielder.

This season the midfielder has made a total of 10 first-team appearances, making his first Premier League start for Jurgen Klopp 's side last weekend in the draw against Chelsea , with the midfielder being one of the only stand-out performers from the fixture.

As reported by AS Futbol the Spanish Football Federation has reportedly for 'Bigger Plans' for the Liverpool starlet and has recently excluded him from the U19 squad with the intention of handing the midfielder a place in the U21 setup.

Bajcetic can also choose to feature for Serbia , with the Spanish Football Federation's plan to promote the midfielder ensuring he continues to represent Spain as opposed to opting to feature for Serbia instead.

LFCTR Verdict

It is clear to see why Spain is so eager to ensure the midfielder locks down his international future to themselves. Bajcetic has caught the eye of many in all 10 of his appearances for the first team this season, with the midfielder even grabbing his first goal in the Boxing Day victory against Aston Villa.

