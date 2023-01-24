ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Joe Schatz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwNUW_0kP7J3ql00

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Peanut Butter Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled for Tuesday.

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: No. 4 LSU 89, Alabama 51

Countdown to Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

221 Days

Did you Notice?

  • Colin Sexton finished with 11 points, two rebounds, and three assists in the Jazz's win over the Charlotte Hornets:
  • Josh Jacobs, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Surtain II, and Quinnen Williams were named to the Pro Football Writers All NFL team:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 24 , 1938 : Alabama's freshmen and reserves were told by Coach Frank Thomas to be ready to report for spring football in 10 days. Lew Bostick of Birmingham and Vic Bradford of Memphis, Tenn., were chosen as captain and alternate captain, respectively, for the '38 season.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Alabama's cornerbacks don't impress me one bit. They're overrated. Real men don't play zone defense and we'll show them a thing or two come January 1." –Miami receiver Lamar Thomas before the '93 Sugar Bowl, which was dominated by the Crimson Tide, 34-13

We'll Leave You With This:

247Sports

Alabama signee Yhonzae Pierre finishes cycle as 5-star recruit

Alabama signee Yhonzae Pierre is a 247Sports five-star prospect in the final rankings of the 2023 class (No. 28 overall in the nation). The Eufaula (Ala.) product earned the status after a senior season that included 64 tackles, including 23 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks, followed up by a strong showing at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Tide 100.9 FM

Insider Claims Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Cleared by SEC

According to the sources, Jeremy Pruitt has reportedly been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to take a coaching position within the conference despite the ramifications of his actions as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Pruitt's clearing is not official, nor has it been formally announced by the conference...
