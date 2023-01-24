ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GSC tackles affordability issues and potential expansion of 5-SURE

The Graduate Student Council (GSC) was optimistic about a potential increase in the graduate student stipend and explored options to expand 5-SURE during its Tuesday meeting. Emily Schell, GSC co-chair and fifth-year Ph.D. student in developmental and psychological sciences, opened the meeting by sharing updates from her meeting with University Provost Persis Drell.
Title IX report lacks detail of previous years’ reports

Stanford’s 2021-2022 Title IX report, released publicly on Dec. 1, lacks detail that had been included in previous years’ reports about the outcomes of informal resolutions to sexual misconduct allegations. The University offered inconsistent explanations in statements. Title IX reports in previous years included specifics about University sanctions....
