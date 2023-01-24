ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins in Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season had begun in the Sacramento area, according to the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. — Video Above: Residents at an Acampo mobile home park allowed after severe flooding The Girl Scouts announced that the cookie season runs from Jan. 13 through March 19. Starting on Feb. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
PLANetizen

Pre-Approved ADUs Now Available in Sacramento

Sacramento is the latest U.S. city to spur the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by releasing a collection of pre-approved designs—permit ready and cheaper to build than starting from scratch with a custom design. The city's free ADU plans now come in three versions: a studio, one-bedroom, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says

(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Crash in North Highlands leaves one person hospitalized

(KTXL) — A car rolled over after being involved in an accident that left one person in the vehicle trapped, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. •Video Above: Police search for suspect in shooting near Rancho Cordova Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred on 32nd Street and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Run-Off-Road Accident in Sacramento Causes Major Injuries

Single-Vehicle Run-Off-Road Accident Reported on I-80 A run-off-road accident in North Sacramento occurred recently, which resulted in three major injuries. The collision occurred along I-80 close to Madison Avenue after a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a sound wall at about 5:30 p.m. The male driver, as well as two females in the car were not using seat restraints when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested

Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja Stojakovic, selected to McDonald's All-American game

SACRAMENTO — Jesuit senior Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former Sacramento Kings player Peja Stojakovic, was selected to the McDonald's All-American game.ESPN unveiled the rosters Tuesday which include Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and nearly two dozen other high regarded recruits from around the nation.Stojakovic, ranked 23 in the nation by ESPN, has been a top recruit in California and around the nation but has yet to play this season due to injury. Stanford Athletics said Stojakovic signed his letter of intent with the program in November.He will join the likes of Brook and Robin Lopez, Ziaire Williams, and Josh Childress, to name a few, as Stanford Cardinals selected to play in the game.The 46th annual McDonald's All-American Games, for both girls and boys, will take place on march 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento gang police officers uncover several pounds of illegal drugs and gun during traffic stop near Arden Fair Mall

ARDEN-ARCADE -- A traffic stop near Arden Fair Mall on Tuesday resulted in police seizing a variety of illegal narcotics believed to be for sale and an illegal "ghost gun."On Tuesday, Sacramento Police Department's North Gang Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle leaving the area of Arden Fair Mall. They say the vehicle was stopped due to "multiple code violations," but didn't go into detail on specific violations.During the stop, officers say they found evidence of criminal activity that led them to search the vehicle, which allegedly had a loaded, homemade handgun or "ghost gun", over 5,700 narcotic pills, approximately 2.8 pounds of cocaine, over 1 pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and approximately 14 pounds of marijuana, police say.Police believe the drugs were going to be sold illegally. The suspect was subsequently arrested; no additional information about the identity of the suspect or the charges they are facing has been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Citrus Heights Police confirm 2 people dead, 1 injured in crash

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people are dead following a traffic collision Sunday night in Citrus Heights, according to police. Citrus Heights Police said the crash happened on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way around 7:45 p.m. Police said a pedestrian was in the middle lane of Auburn Boulevard when the driver of a speeding vehicle hit the pedestrian. That driver swerved into the traffic lane, and then they hit a second vehicle head-on. The driver of the second car then crashed their vehicle into the brick barrier of a neighborhood facing Auburn Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
VACAVILLE, CA

