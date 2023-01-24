Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Related
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
KCRA.com
102 acres in south Sacramento remain unused. Here's what residents, city leaders want to do with it.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — City leaders met with residents in the south Sacramento area Wednesday night to talk about potential plans for a large area of empty land in the Meadowview area. The City of Sacramento bought 102 acres of land, near the Morrison Creek and Meadowview light rail stations,...
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - In addition to being the California state capital, Sacramento is also the sixth-largest city in the state. In fact, the city anchors a metro area with a population of more than 2.6 million residents.
KCRA.com
Family of missing teen Nykari Johnson requests Sacramento County deputies help with search
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly a month after 16-year-old Nykari Johnson's disappearance, loved ones are searching for her one flyer at a time. Family members and advocates showed up outside the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to demand a search for their loved one. "It's a dead-end, so that's what worries...
2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins in Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season had begun in the Sacramento area, according to the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. — Video Above: Residents at an Acampo mobile home park allowed after severe flooding The Girl Scouts announced that the cookie season runs from Jan. 13 through March 19. Starting on Feb. […]
KCRA.com
Woman killed in Sacramento crash involving carjacker was mother of 2, family says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Days after two women in Sacramento were killed in a crash involving a carjacker, one of the women is being identified by her family as Linh Phan. Phan's sister, Nuni, said Lihn and her friend were heading to get coffee when they were hit and killed Thursday morning at Florin Perkins Road north of Florin Road.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He stayed at a Northern California nursing home then died. Why jury awarded huge verdict
A Sacramento jury has returned verdicts totaling more than $30 million against the owners of a Roseville nursing home after a prominent retired Sac State professor died following a brief stay at the home. The Superior Court jury returned a verdict of $5.9 million in compensatory damages last week, and...
PLANetizen
Pre-Approved ADUs Now Available in Sacramento
Sacramento is the latest U.S. city to spur the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by releasing a collection of pre-approved designs—permit ready and cheaper to build than starting from scratch with a custom design. The city's free ADU plans now come in three versions: a studio, one-bedroom, and...
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
KCRA.com
'It was horrific': Family watches body camera video from traffic stop they say led to death of former Sacramento man
The family of Tyre Nichols met with the Memphis police chief, the mayor, the Shelby County, Tennessee, district attorney and other officials as they went in to see video captured on officers' body cameras from the day Nichols was pulled over by police for a traffic violation. The family of...
KCRA.com
3 Sacramento-area restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2023
Some Sacramento-area restaurants and fast food made an appearance on Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2023. According to Yelp, the list is made using Yelpers’ submissions for their favorite dining spots that are also ranked by ratings, reviews and geographic representation. West Coast Taco Bar in Sacramento came...
Crash in North Highlands leaves one person hospitalized
(KTXL) — A car rolled over after being involved in an accident that left one person in the vehicle trapped, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. •Video Above: Police search for suspect in shooting near Rancho Cordova Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred on 32nd Street and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands. […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Run-Off-Road Accident in Sacramento Causes Major Injuries
Single-Vehicle Run-Off-Road Accident Reported on I-80 A run-off-road accident in North Sacramento occurred recently, which resulted in three major injuries. The collision occurred along I-80 close to Madison Avenue after a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a sound wall at about 5:30 p.m. The male driver, as well as two females in the car were not using seat restraints when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
KCRA.com
Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested
Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja Stojakovic, selected to McDonald's All-American game
SACRAMENTO — Jesuit senior Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former Sacramento Kings player Peja Stojakovic, was selected to the McDonald's All-American game.ESPN unveiled the rosters Tuesday which include Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and nearly two dozen other high regarded recruits from around the nation.Stojakovic, ranked 23 in the nation by ESPN, has been a top recruit in California and around the nation but has yet to play this season due to injury. Stanford Athletics said Stojakovic signed his letter of intent with the program in November.He will join the likes of Brook and Robin Lopez, Ziaire Williams, and Josh Childress, to name a few, as Stanford Cardinals selected to play in the game.The 46th annual McDonald's All-American Games, for both girls and boys, will take place on march 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Sacramento gang police officers uncover several pounds of illegal drugs and gun during traffic stop near Arden Fair Mall
ARDEN-ARCADE -- A traffic stop near Arden Fair Mall on Tuesday resulted in police seizing a variety of illegal narcotics believed to be for sale and an illegal "ghost gun."On Tuesday, Sacramento Police Department's North Gang Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle leaving the area of Arden Fair Mall. They say the vehicle was stopped due to "multiple code violations," but didn't go into detail on specific violations.During the stop, officers say they found evidence of criminal activity that led them to search the vehicle, which allegedly had a loaded, homemade handgun or "ghost gun", over 5,700 narcotic pills, approximately 2.8 pounds of cocaine, over 1 pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and approximately 14 pounds of marijuana, police say.Police believe the drugs were going to be sold illegally. The suspect was subsequently arrested; no additional information about the identity of the suspect or the charges they are facing has been released.
KCRA.com
Citrus Heights Police confirm 2 people dead, 1 injured in crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people are dead following a traffic collision Sunday night in Citrus Heights, according to police. Citrus Heights Police said the crash happened on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way around 7:45 p.m. Police said a pedestrian was in the middle lane of Auburn Boulevard when the driver of a speeding vehicle hit the pedestrian. That driver swerved into the traffic lane, and then they hit a second vehicle head-on. The driver of the second car then crashed their vehicle into the brick barrier of a neighborhood facing Auburn Boulevard.
2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
Comments / 0