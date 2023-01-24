Winnsboro wrestling

Winnsboro wrestlingDenton Record-Chronicle 3 days agoWinnsboro sophomore Gage Fulmer defeated his Richarson Lake Highlands opponent in the quarterfinal round at the Frank Halloran Ranger Classic at Dallas Jesuit on Friday. Fulmer captured the championship title in the 190-pound weight class. Winnsboro entered five varsity wrestlers in the 24-team event and finished 14th overall. Shiela K. Haynes/Tyler Morning Telegraph FreelanceTWITTER: @PhilHicksETFSOriginally published on tylerpaper.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
