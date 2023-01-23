ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

SPORTS-FBN-CHIEFS-MAHOMES-KC

By Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZgFu_0kP79eyY00
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and tight end Travis Kelce celebrate a win over Jacksonville in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the game. Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS

Patrick Mahomes ‘doing OK’ with treatment; Chiefs taking it ‘day by day,’ Reid says

It’s the NFL’s most-watched right-ankle injury ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

