Linden, NJ

Linden School #4 Partners with Linden High School Junior Achievement Students

By Aeisha Hayward
 3 days ago

LINDEN, NJ - Linden High School Junior Achievement students partnered with elementary students at School #4

Junior Achievement is a program that is run in collaboration with students from Linden High School. They travel to our elementary schools and spend the day in classroom K-5 teaching students. They learned life skills - all about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work/career readiness skills.

The students also talk about living in a community, working as a team, and the importance of education.

Junior Achievement makes learning about personal finance, entrepreneurship, and careers fun by bringing in volunteer students from the community to lead hands-on activities with students.

School #4 Principal Susan Olivero is extremely excited about the program.

"I would like to thank our Linden High School Junior Achievement & Junior Achievement of New Jersey friends for coming to visit our students," said Olivero. "We had a great day & appreciate all the valuable lessons about financial literacy and being future ready. What's more rewarding is seeing former School #4 students who are now in high school returning to deliver the lessons."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paterson Music Project, Paterson Public Schools to Host All-City Festival on Saturday

PATERSON, NJ – In the first All-City Festival since 2007, the Paterson Music Project (PMP) is collaborating with Paterson Public Schools (PPS) to co-host over 250 students from 28 Paterson school on Saturday at John F. Kennedy High School. Thirty teaching artists and teachers from PMP and the Paterson Public Schools will instruct students in large ensemble rehearsals, sectionals, and collective composition. A free concert open to the public at 4:00 p.m. will feature all participating students performing in choir, band and orchestra, ending with a combined performance of the student-generated collective composition. This event is supported by PNC Bank.  “The Paterson...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Book Bundles for Paterson's Young Readers Delivered to School 16

PATERSON, NJ – Paterson Public School No. 16 students left school on Thursday with more than just homework and workbooks. Thanks to Paterson Reads and the Bookends Bookstore of Ridgewood, students in kindergarten through sixth grade also went home with bundles of four new books.  The books were donated through the “Book Bundles” program, a collaborative effort of the district, Paterson Reads, and the Bookends Bookstore.  “It’s really important that students learn to read by third grade,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “Reading is just like everything else, like riding a bike. Once you learn to read, and you don’t do it...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Partnership with Hunger-Free Campus to Fight Food Insecurity

RUTHERFORD, NJ - Felician University announced Thursday that it is partnering with Hunger-Free Campus, a federal grant program administered in New Jersey by the Secretary of Higher Education, to eradicate food insecurity on campus. Food insecurity rates in the United States have increased dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic, negatively impacting student performance. College students who experience food insecurity – called by some the “invisible epidemic” – are more likely to fail a class, record more absences, and suffer more often from depression and anxiety. Felician recognizes that student success is linked to consistent, sufficient food access and is taking steps to combat the...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Warren’s ALT Students Learn About Rain Gardens

WARREN, NJ -- Fifth-grade students from Angelo L. Tomaso (ALT) elementary school in Warren Township, NJ, recently had a visit from two special guests.  Michelle Hatfield of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) and the AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador for the Lower Raritan River Watershed Management Area, and Christopher Perez, Senior Program Coordinator for the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Water Resources Program. Hatfield and Perez explained to the students how the rain garden in front of ALT Elementary School promotes groundwater recharge and protects the Raritan River watershed by slowing stormwater runoff and reducing pollutants in nearby streams.  Dr. Susan Kline, Innovation & Design teacher,...
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison High School Boys Ice Hockey to Hold Adult Fundraiser

MADISON, NJ -  The Madison High School Boys Ice Hockey Booster Club will be hosting a "GOT ICE" Fundraiser on Friday February 10. The fundraiser will help defray the cost of team essentials such as ice time. The adult social will take place at Grach Church, 4 Madison Avenue from 7pm - 10pm.  All are invited. There will be a tricky tray and silent auction. Prices are $40 per person and $75 per couple which includes food, drink and 1 set of tricky-tray tickets. To RSVP, contact Jen Gero at jgero12@gmail.com
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Pressure Mounting On School Board to Re-Open Superintendent Contract

Pressure is mounting on the Newark Board of Education to take action Thursday night in order to re-open Superintendent Roger Leon’s five-year contract extension.   With only a few only a few days left until a statutory deadline of Jan. 31, leaders of three city non-profits – each parents school-age children – want the state Commissioner of Education to investigate the five-year extension, which was awarded automatically in May to the embattled superintendent. They fired off an impassioned letter to Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan saying the renewal, done “without a public hearing … without a shred of public process, or community engagement, raises serious...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

News from the Montville Township Recreation Department

MONTVILLE, NJ – News from the Montville Township Recreation Department: Summer camp - July 5th - August 4th registration is open! Space is limited. Late fee as of 3-27-23. No refunds for this program! Details at: http://www.montvillenj.org/RecFlyers ********************************************************************* Special Events Blood drive sponsored by Women's Club Sunday, Jan. 29th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Senior House, 356 Main Road/Route 202 in Montville. Appointments are strongly recommended. Register at: https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/55044   ********************************************************************* Boating safety classes and certification: Saturday, Feb. 4th from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday, March 25th from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The law applies to all NJ Boaters age 13 and older who operate power vessels,...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury Schools Superintendent Loretta Radulic today announced she is retiring effective June 30, a decision she said entailed “a mix of excitement, appreciation and nostalgia.” Radulic said she submitted her letter of resignation to the school board on Monday and noted it will be part of the board’s Feb. 13 meeting agenda. She said the remaining months until she leaves give “plenty of time for the board and community to work together to find Roxbury’s next superintendent.” Radulic’s current 5-year contract was signed in 2020. It paid her an initial salary of $235,184. Radulic, who was assistant superintendent since July...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School Ranks Among Best Public High Schools in New Jersey

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ – Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School ranks No. 66 among 425 public high schools in the state of New Jersey and No. 9 in Union County, according to the 2023 Best Public High Schools in New Jersey rankings released annually by Niche.com.  The 2023 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings. Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School Niche Report Card Overall grade: A Academics grade: A Diversity grade: B+ Teachers grade: A- College Prep grade:...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Chalkbeat

A Brooklyn middle school fight flares between teachers and principal

Teachers and staff at M.S. 51, a large middle school in Park Slope, filed into the gym during their lunch hour last March to drop their paper ballots into a box to declare “yes” or “no” in a vote of no confidence in their principal. A group of frustrated educators had compiled their complaints in a three-page, single-spaced document, charging Neal Singh with “gross mismanagement of our school” and describing extensive concerns...
BROOKLYN, NY
TAPinto.net

Livingston Parents Address Racist Incidents Reported at Public Schools

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston parents Navana and Eric Porter recently attended a Livingston Board of Education (LBOE) meeting to address the use of racially charged language within the schools, sharing that racial slurs have been repeatedly directed at their son over the last five years at both Heritage Middle School and Livingston High School (LHS). In describing these incidents, they also noted that they have heard the same racial slur used in songs played during LHS sporting events as well as in posts on social media, adding that the use of the word often “rolls off the tongue” after being heard...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange CDBG grant recipients recognized by Mayor McCartney and Township Council

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney and the Township Council recognized the West Orange recipients of the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) at the Township Council Meeting on January 24. Four grants for West Orange included: Road rehabilitation on Ashwood Terrace, William Street, and Valley Road, the Bethany Center, Main Street Counseling Center and Joy Church of God all totaling $355,300. Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. recently announced the CDBG grants for other towns besides West Orange receiving funds for other government sponsored projects in Essex County with a total of $4,550,238. “We are grateful to the Essex...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne BOE Meeting Schedule Changes Again – Demonstrates Shift of Power on the Board

WAYNE, NJ – The Board of Education meeting schedule approved at the Jan 4 Wayne school board meeting was changed, then changed back to the original in the Jan 11 meeting, then changed back again in this past meeting. At issue is hosting school board meetings in the three middle schools as a way of “taking the meetings to the public,” as Trustee Harry Prassakos put it on Jan 11. Trustee Evie Wentink brought up the idea of changing venues for some of the BOE meetings back on Jan 4, but it seemed – at that meeting – that her thoughts...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union Police Introduce Safe Place Program to Local Business Owners at Chamber Meeting

UNION, NJ – Officers and officials from the Union Police Department kicked off their “Safe Place Program” during a meeting of the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce meeting at BCB Bank on Wednesday morning. According to Captain Barry Cohen, the “Safe Place Program” began in Seattle in 2015 and is designed to provide victims of bias or hate crimes a safe place to go after an incident, a place, such as a local business, where the victim can obtain shelter while they await assistance.  “We are very proud to introduce this program in the Township,” said Police Director Christopher Donnelly.  “The Safe...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

GR Girls' Basketball Team Improves to 14-0; Ridgers Distance Medley Team Excels; Margaret Sawa Sets New School Record in Swimming

The Glen Ridge High girls' basketball team's winning streak continued on Jan. 24, with a 50-44 win over a strong Millburn team, in Millburn.  The victory improved the Ridgers' record to 14-0, and was the first game the team had played in 10 days. Head coach Mike DelloRusso's team was scheduled to play Montclair Kimberley Academy on Jan. 26, at home, in an Essex County Tournament contest. A win there would move the team into another ECT game, on Jan. 28. Home games with Arts High (Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.) and Newark Tech (Feb. 2, at 4 p.m.) follow. Versus Millburn,...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway's UCPAC to Hold Black History Month Event, Jan. 31

RAHWAY, NJ — In celebration of Black History Month, the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway invite residents to experience a very special event, interweaving art across centuries and continents, in a live performance of "Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud" on Tuesday, January 31, at 7 p.m. at the Main Stage of the Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC), located at 1601 Irving Street. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended by going online at ucnj.org/black-history-month. "Langston & Beethoven" is a special opportunity to preview a performance at UCPAC that will move to Lincoln Center in February.  "Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud" is the...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

County Presents 'Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud' at UCPAC, Jan. 31

ELIZABETH, NJ - In celebration of Black History Month, Union County residents are invited to experience the words and music of two cultural legends -- whose art interweaves across centuries and continents -- in a live performance of 'Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud' on January 31 at the Main Stage of the Union County Performing Arts Center.  Admission to this special event -- which begins at 7 p.m. -- is free, but reservations are recommended online at ucnj.org/black-history-month. 'Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud' is a rare chance for Union County audiences to preview a Lincoln Center performance in the intimate environment of the Main...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral

LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Sweeps Passaic

HACKENSACK, NJ - Bergen Tech boys and girls both swept Passaic, 7-0 in a Big North bowling match on Thursday in Hackensack.  The boys match saw Bergen Tech head coach Hank Kuipers mix and match his lineup, using a combination of varsity and junior varsity bowlers in each game, utilizing eight different bowlers on the day.  Hunter Louie was the one constant, rollin g a 208-230-2237 for a 675 series, Sebastion Bray came of the bench in game three to and bowled a 193. The girls were led by McKenzie Flyn, who rolled a 161-212-225 for a 598 series to lead the Knights.    Bergen Tech 7, Passaic 0         Theo Zamora 158 186 0 344 Luke Rudolph 0 197 0 197 Hunter Louie 208 230 237 675 Timothy Kmetz 0 163 0 163 Timothy Porfido 134 0 235 369 Sebastion Bray     193 193 Joel Mason     157 157 John Presley James-Vickery 123     123 Totals 623 776 822 2221           Bergen Tech 7, Passaic 0         Jeannelle Tellado 0 132 139 271 Samantha Seneres 182 150 163 495 McKenzie Flynn 161 212 225 598 Suh-In (Alyssa) Kim 123 129   252 Kayla McManus 159 0 142 301 Totals 625 623 669 1917
HACKENSACK, NJ
