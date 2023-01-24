Linden School #4 Partners with Linden High School Junior Achievement Students

LINDEN, NJ - Linden High School Junior Achievement students partnered with elementary students at School #4

Junior Achievement is a program that is run in collaboration with students from Linden High School. They travel to our elementary schools and spend the day in classroom K-5 teaching students. They learned life skills - all about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work/career readiness skills.

The students also talk about living in a community, working as a team, and the importance of education.

Junior Achievement makes learning about personal finance, entrepreneurship, and careers fun by bringing in volunteer students from the community to lead hands-on activities with students.

School #4 Principal Susan Olivero is extremely excited about the program.

"I would like to thank our Linden High School Junior Achievement & Junior Achievement of New Jersey friends for coming to visit our students," said Olivero. "We had a great day & appreciate all the valuable lessons about financial literacy and being future ready. What's more rewarding is seeing former School #4 students who are now in high school returning to deliver the lessons."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!



















