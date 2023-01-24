Detroit Pistons Host Tribute for St. Bonaventure Legend Bob Lanier

DETROIT — To some, it was another normal game of NBA basketball, a Monday night in January when the Detroit Pistons were playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the dog-days of the season before the All-Star break.

To others, it was a once-in-a-lifetime night.

On that Monday night in January, the Pistons honored Bob Lanier, the St. Bonaventure University basketball legend who spent 14 seasons in the NBA, first with Detroit and then with Milwaukee.

Walking around the concourse, many attendees may not have realized right off the bat that it was a night of tribute. It was hard to miss the multitude of green and gold No. 34 jerseys for the Bucks current superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The facade of today’s NBA was meeting face-to-face with basketball’s legends past.

On the floor, the Bucks and Pistons were treating this as any other game, but the aura in the arena was unique with some attendees taking in the night for strong emotional reasons.

Brothers Larry and Brendan Ford, for instance, made the journey to Detroit for maybe the most significant reason of all: To get their own sense of closure.

Their father, Lawrence, had been the first director of SBU’s University Center (renamed Reilly Center), a role he served across Lanier’s time at St. Bonaventure.

By nature, the Ford family developed a strong relationship with Lanier that went long past his Bona years. The brothers have many fond memories, including the bear hugs Lanier gave them at SBU basketball great Tom Stith’s funeral. And they shared a photo of their mother, Susan Ford, reuniting with Lanier at the 50th anniversary dinner celebrating the 1970 Final Four team.

Larry Ford is also known as Father Larry, OFM. His identity as a Franciscan friar further adds to his kinship and bond with Lanier.

“This isn’t a funeral, but it’s as close as I’m going to get to a memorial,” he said. “I know that Bob cared for the Franciscans, and I know that he cared for (St. Bonaventure) university. I wasn’t going to let him go out without a friar around.”

As part of their tribute to Lanier, the Pistons showed previously prepared video messages throughout the game. The likes of Dave Bing and Isaiah Thomas shared their fondest memories and funny stories of Lanier with those in attendance, many likely too young to have memories of Lanier’s playing days.

During media timeouts, many of those fans who had donned Antetokounmpo’s jersey with pride looked to the jumbotron screen in awe.

Longtime Pistons play-by-play announcer George Blaha shared a story of his first road-trip with the team, 40-plus years earlier. Blaha remembered going to the hotel bar where the team was staying, planning to enjoy a drink and his meal alone.

Then, a deep voice bellowed, “Hey, young broadcaster, come on in here and join us.”

That deep voice came from Lanier, who was making sure Blaha felt welcome in his first moments with the team.

“Bob’s heart was as big as his size-22 shoe.” Blaha said. “For as intimidating as Bob could be on the court, he was a gentle soul who spread good will and good cheer wherever he went.”

The leaders of the NBA knew this too and named Lanier the league’s global ambassador for his efforts that went long beyond the court. He served in that role for more than 30 years.

At halftime, Lanier’s gentle soul was front and center on the court.

His family was in attendance for the tribute – sons Walter and Robert III, along with daughters Tiffany and Kimberly, and sister Geraldine. Each of them was escorted to center court by a Pistons great, and they all gathered around Lanier’s beloved Pistons logo to share an everlasting moment in memory of their beloved father, brother, teammate and friend.

Family and basketball illustrated Lanier’s infinite reach and legacy.

Lanier’s presence is felt at each Pistons home game in Detroit. His number hangs proudly in the rafters. The home team’s jerseys have a No. 16 stripe this season.

But, this night was different.

It was about the stories. It was about the memories.

Lanier passed away on May 10, 2022, at the age of 73. He will be remembered not only for the strides he made as a player and a public figure, but for the human being that he was.

That gentle giant’s legacy will be colossal for generations.

Related Stories:

Pistons and Bucks Coaches Comment on Bob Lanier

Detroit Pistons Honor Bona Legend Bob Lanier (Video Preview)

Bob Lanier's Legend Went Beyond the Court















