ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade

The trade deadline is about half a month away, and conversations between general managers and executives across the NBA are likely heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers have made the first move, acquiring Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a few second-round picks. And with the team needing further reinforcements, they have remained in trade conversations even after.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record

Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday

The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks attempting to package Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier in trade

The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the New York Knicks are expected to be major players in the trade market. The Knicks currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-23 but are just three games out of fifth place. With 33 games left and the league's hardest remaining schedule, the Knicks are seeking roster upgrades to bolster their efforts to earn a top-six seed in the East. The six spot is key, of course, because the top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Potential Moves

There are various ways in which a team can build a championship contending roster in the NBA. Some teams look to build around star players in free agency, while others tend to focus on building their team through the NBA Draft. Then there are those franchises who have done a little bit of both and add that missing piece via a blockbuster trade.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish

It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Crazy fact about LeBron James, Kevin Durant comes to light

LeBron James and Kevin Durant had some classic battles against each other throughout the 2010s. But these days, that might as well be an eternity ago. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Brooklyn Nets star Durant, who remains out with an MCL sprain, is making progress and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks 'believed to covet' reunion with former player via trade

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are "believed to covet" Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season, and Bullock has a non-guaranteed contract for 2023-24.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics

Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman, Trade Rumors

Well, not surprisingly, other teams are hearing what we’re hearing, and that’s the idea that LeVert could be had. He has an expiring $18.8 million contract and the Cavs are on the lookout for more perimeter shooting — and LeVert may be their best path to finding it.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls are on the way to the top this 2023

The Chicago Bulls are always one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. It makes sense. At one time, this was a team that was perennially competing for an NBA Championship. However, those days with Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen are long gone, just to name a few of their elite assets from yesteryear. This is a team that needs a jolt in the right direction fast. Here’s why.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy