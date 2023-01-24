Read full article on original website
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Getting traded to the Washington Wizards in 2021 was the best thing that happened to Kyle Kuzma. It allowed him to show to the world that he was more than just a role player that he had been reduced to on the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuzma was stuck playing third-fiddle...
The trade deadline is about half a month away, and conversations between general managers and executives across the NBA are likely heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers have made the first move, acquiring Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a few second-round picks. And with the team needing further reinforcements, they have remained in trade conversations even after.
Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
Back in the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered the NBA by winning the 2021 championship. It was the only thing missing from Giannis' otherwise perfect resume. But since winning the NBA title, the Bucks have been bitten by the bad luck bug. Last season, the...
On Wednesday night, Ben Simmons saw his first action on the Wells Fargo Center floor as an opponent in the Brooklyn Nets' 137-133 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Following the intense matchup, the Sixers' Twitter account took a subtle shot at Simmons. Perhaps to rub salt in the wound, the...
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has earned a reputation around the league as a man you need to be very careful with when making trades, because there is a good chance he is seeing future far better than his contemporaries. The Jazz are one of the surprise teams in the...
It is no secret the Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for another star player, and while they are unlikely to snag one at the NBA trade deadline, they could be a player in a possible Trae Young trade market this summer. It has been another disappointing season thus...
The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the New York Knicks are expected to be major players in the trade market. The Knicks currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-23 but are just three games out of fifth place. With 33 games left and the league's hardest remaining schedule, the Knicks are seeking roster upgrades to bolster their efforts to earn a top-six seed in the East. The six spot is key, of course, because the top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament.
There are various ways in which a team can build a championship contending roster in the NBA. Some teams look to build around star players in free agency, while others tend to focus on building their team through the NBA Draft. Then there are those franchises who have done a little bit of both and add that missing piece via a blockbuster trade.
It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
LeBron James and Kevin Durant had some classic battles against each other throughout the 2010s. But these days, that might as well be an eternity ago. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Brooklyn Nets star Durant, who remains out with an MCL sprain, is making progress and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are "believed to covet" Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season, and Bullock has a non-guaranteed contract for 2023-24.
Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
Well, not surprisingly, other teams are hearing what we’re hearing, and that’s the idea that LeVert could be had. He has an expiring $18.8 million contract and the Cavs are on the lookout for more perimeter shooting — and LeVert may be their best path to finding it.
The Chicago Bulls are always one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. It makes sense. At one time, this was a team that was perennially competing for an NBA Championship. However, those days with Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen are long gone, just to name a few of their elite assets from yesteryear. This is a team that needs a jolt in the right direction fast. Here’s why.
