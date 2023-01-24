ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

Top Talent on Display at the Passaic County Swimming Championships in Wayne

By Jon "Ferris" Meredith
 3 days ago

WAYNE, NJ – In mid-January each year, the winter high school sports teams compete in a myriad of tournaments and events. This Saturday the boys and girls swim teams from Passaic County schools came to Wayne and the pool at Passaic County Tech for the County Meet of Champions. At the end of the day, it was the hosts that took home both championships.

For the girls, Passaic Tech scored 400 points. In second place was Wayne Hills, 3rd Lakeland/West Milford with 253 points and Wayne Valley took 4th place.

The Wayne Hills girls dove into the tournament with high hopes, sporting an undefeated title. Throughout their reign this season, they continued to make waves with many of their swimmers breaking both PRs (personal records) and school records.

The fierce competition from the county swimmers pushed junior Callie Ng to swim the fastest 100-meter breaststroke of her young life, also the fastest in Wayne Hills High history. She finished with a time of 01:10.64. The old record had stood, unbeaten for the last 14 years.

As great a swim as it was, Ng placed second behind PCTI’s Francesca Cordero. Regardless, Ng was happy and shared the moment in an interview with TAPinto.

Wayne Hills High School's Callie Ng

“It’s something that I really wanted to do,” she said. “It takes a few seconds for the touchpad to show the time on the scoreboard. At that moment I forgot about beating the record, instead I was worried about winning the race. Then I looked up and saw my time was under and said ‘Wow! I just broke the record!’ I turned around, and I saw my whole team at the end of the pool jumping and cheering. It was very exciting.”

The talented Hills swimmer also took 3rd place in the 50 M Freestyle.

For the Wayne Valley girls, they’re pushing through a rebuilding season after graduating eight seniors last June.

What the Indian girls do have is one of the most dominant swimmers in the county in sophomore Sarah Rodriques. The swimming sensation placed first in two events at this meet - the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 fly, breaking the Wayne Valley high school and Passaic County records in both.

Rodrigues has been taking on the best in her region, some swimmers two years older than her – just another day at the office for Rodrigues. She was breaking records against older opponents last year.

The Boys

Matthew Piacentini took first in the 100-meter freestyle and helped the Valley Boys relay team finish first in the 200 meter free relay event. Competing with him in that race were teammates Jake Ryan, Zak Li and Max Carter.
Of note for the Hills boys swimming team, Alex Buftea took 2nd place in the 500-meter freestyle event and finished 3rd in the 100 Freestyle.

Winning ten out of twelve events for the boys and five out of eleven for the girls, Passaic County Technical Institute (PCTI) took home both titles once again.

-----

Lauren Faltas Contributed to this Article

