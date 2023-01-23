Wanna See Some Sports? Check Out EBHS Wrestling

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway just wrote about the January 25th Senior Night for the Rahway High School wrestlers. But we didn't include the actual results of the match against Linden itself. The varsity team defeated the Tigers, 48-31, along with several solid performances from Rahway's JV wrestlers as well.
At the JV level, five wrestlers won their matches: Daniel Davidson, Ryan Kling, Steven Ribas, Pablo Rodriguez, and Matthew Samaniego.
On the varsity team, eight wrestlers won their matches on the team's way to its victory over Linden.
The eight wrestlers were Jaeczar Evans, Amadi Murray, Adrian Harris, Robert Macaluso, Joshua Tilton, David Rosky, Austin Tilton, and Jonathan Martinez.
The team faced Westfield, away, on January 27. TAPinto Rahway will follow up with the results of that match soon.
