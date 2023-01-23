ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Wanna See Some Sports? Check Out EBHS Wrestling

By Maureen Berzok
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - The East Brunswick Bears beat the Woodbridge Barons in a wrestling match at EBHS on January 18, 2023. Featuring Stu Kohn and Garrett Kohn announcing.

Get to know your town, and get to know the great athletes who live in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cs94h_0kP77cZC00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Rahway Wrestling Defeats Linden, Takes on Westfield Jan. 27

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway just wrote about the January 25th Senior Night for the Rahway High School wrestlers. But we didn't include the actual results of the match against Linden itself. The varsity team defeated the Tigers, 48-31, along with several solid performances from Rahway's JV wrestlers as well. At the JV level, five wrestlers won their matches: Daniel Davidson, Ryan Kling, Steven Ribas, Pablo Rodriguez, and Matthew Samaniego.  On the varsity team, eight wrestlers won their matches on the team's way to its victory over Linden. The eight wrestlers were Jaeczar Evans, Amadi Murray, Adrian Harris, Robert Macaluso, Joshua Tilton, David Rosky, Austin Tilton, and Jonathan Martinez. The team faced Westfield, away, on January 27. TAPinto Rahway will follow up with the results of that match soon. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestler Braeden Valley is the Joe Eberle Weichert Realtors Pioneer Athlete of the Week

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- A promising freshman is helping to put the New Providence High School wrestling program back on the map. In his first year in the program, wrestling at 132 pounds, Braeden Valley has turned in a lot of winning performances, and turned a lot of heads. "Braeden currently has the most wins, pins and tech falls on the team," New Providence wrestling coach Arlen Mase said. "He works really hard and has been improving over the course of the season." Valley was the runner-up in the Pioneer Classic, and he placed fourth in Union County in his weight class. He also...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Wrestler Ryan O'Cone Headed for Shore Conference Tournament Tonight with an 18-5 Season

BARNEGAT, NJ - With a pin against Manchester Township at Thursday night's match, Barnegat Senior Ryan O'Cone is headed to compete in the Shore Conference tournament tonight, Friday, January 27 at Middletown South High School.  O'Cone's current record this season is 18 wins and 5 losses, with his most recent win last night pinning his opponent at 190 lbs. Depending on where the team needs him, he wrestles in either 175 lbs or 190 lbs. In December, Ryan wrestled at 175 lbs and won his weight class in the Overbrook Holiday Tournament. O'Cone is in his final season at Barnegat, and he said it's been fun. "It's...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestlers Compete in Morris County Tournament

JEFFERSON, NJ - In the first day of the Morris County Tournament at Mount Olive, 150-pounder JuanDavid Argueta won by a 9-3 decision in the second round, Oliver Aung won a 3-2 decision at 157 in the second round. 165-pounder Henry Saxon won by fall in 3:41 in the second round, Freddie Saxon won a 7-1 decision in the second round at 190 and Robert Murphy won by fall in 3:46 at 215 in the second round.\ The Morris County Tournament continues Saturday morning.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS  
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Morris Catholic Defeats Hanover Park, 61-55

DENVILLE, NJ -- The Hanover Park boys basketball team battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit, but couldn't complete the rally in a 61-55 loss to Morris Catholic on Thursday. The Hornets will now turn their attention to a Morris County Tournament first-round game at home against Mountain Lakes Saturday at 1 p.m. Hanover Park (7-9) has split two regular-season games against Mountain Lakes.
HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: West Essex Eliminates Belleville, 77-63, in Essex County Tournament

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- Joe Ganton scored 24 points to lead West Essex to a 77-63 boys basketball victory over Belleville in a preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday. Corey Resnick connected for 19 points for the Knights (13-3), who outscored Belleville, 20-8, in the third quarter to take a 47-31 lead. West Essex pumped in 14 3-pointers in the game. Gianluca Vescuso finished with 18 points on six 3-pointers for ninth-seeded West Essex, which will play eighth-seeded Irvington on the road in the next round on Saturday.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Manchester Girls Defeat Barnegat 51-40 in Hoops Contest

BARNEGAT - Devyn Quigley scored 36 points and 20 rebounds to lead Manchester over Barnegat 51-40 in Barnegat. Quigley also went 12-14 from the free-throw line. Barnegat  took an 11-6 lead in the first quarter. Manchester tied the contest at 19 at the half. Barnegat was outscored 32-21 in the second half.  Emma Thornton had 14 points and 19 rebounds for Barnegat while Cara McCoy scored 12 points.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lauren Espiritu, Alexis Laviola and Gabe DelFierro win Races for Bloomfield High Swim Team

The Bloomfield High swim team was back in action on Jan. 25, facing a strong Elizabeth team. Head coach Lenore Imhof's squad was pleased with her team's effort, as the season begins to wind down. Bloomfield will take on Science Park, at 4 p.m., on Jan. 31. "Our kids held their own against a tough Elizabeth team," said Imhof. "Their team was incredibly kind and supportive to us." Imhof noted the outstanding effort by sophomore Lauren Espiritu.  "Lauren won both her events, the 200-IM and 100-butterfly," said Imhof. "A special shout out to senior captain Alexis Laviola, who won the 500-yard freestyle." The coach also...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Brandon Toranzo Stands Atop Essex County

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The Nutley junior rolled through the heavyweight division in earning his first Essex County Tournament championship as the annual two-day event concluded on Thursday afternoon at Codey Arena in West Orange. Toranzo, now a perfect 24-0 this season, recorded a fall in just 1:42 over John Stockelberg of Verona in the final. Toranzo had pinned Joshua Schumann of Glen Ridge in just 27 seconds in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday before posting a 10-4 decision over Jack Tierney of Seton Hall Prep in Thursday's semifinal round. Nutley also had another finalist in senior Franco Graffeo, who reached the 126-pound...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs. Montgomery Photo Gallery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School hosted Montgomery January 26, 2023 at Thomas Fisher Court and recognized the Seniors, Little Liner youth and alum Harry Morra. Before the game Jason Martinez and Jaylen Miller were honored on Senior Night. Montgomery won 63-48. Enjoy the photo gallery from the game.   Montgomery (6-12, 2-8) 9 18 18 18 -- 63 Phillipsburg (10-7, 4-6) 12 14 12 10 -- 48   Read more: HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Montgomery Ends Phillipsburg’s Winning Streak  
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tremendous Winter Track Season Continues at Bloomfield High, as Bengals Capture NJCTC Sophomore Girls State Championship

The 2022-2023 high school winter track season still has some big meets approaching. But at Bloomfield High, the team's success has already been well established. Most recently, the Bengal girls captured the NJCTC sophomore state championship at the Bennett Center, on Jan. 23, in Toms River.  And on Jan. 25, Bloomfield also competed at the Metropolitan Invitational, in New York City, with the boys and girls teams both taking part at the historic New York City Armory.  Bloomfield heads back to Staten Island, on Jan. 29, for the Essex County championship meet, starting at 9 a.m.  BHS head coach Terry Iavarone was obviously very proud of...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy