ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

I-75 north reopens after crash near Big Bend Rd.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up traffic during the busy morning commute. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near Big Bend Road. DOT camera footage shows all lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
BRADENTON, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Orange Belt Trail won’t cut through homes, officials say

Community meetings have begun regarding the proposed Orange Belt Trail, and even though the process is very early, officials are concerned that misinformation already is circulating concerning the plans. Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey and Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) planner Tina Russo raised the topic during the MPO’s Jan. 12...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Tampa Police seek people of interest into deadly Tampa apartment shooting

TAMPA, FLa.- Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. On the night of January 18, 2023, Tampa Police responded to the Silver Oaks Apartments, located at 4200 Kenneth Ct, for the report of a shooting.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages

A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco road projects included in tentative five-year plan

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT’s) proposed tentative five-year work program includes about $433 million worth of improvements in Pasco County. That figure includes about $258 million worth of projects to expand roadway capacity, but it also includes resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements and other work, too, according to Jensen Hackett, of FDOT.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspects sought in theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest

Potential suspects are being sought in the theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives are seeking help from the public to identify the two suspects. Deputies responded Jan. 10 to a home on SE 176th Loop in Stonecrest in Summerfield,...
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy