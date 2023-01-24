Read full article on original website
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
Search ongoing for gunman in Tampa shooting that sent man to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday evening. It happened at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Waters Avenue and North Brooks Street, police say. The man who was hurt in...
Yacht catches fire at Little Harbor Marina in Ruskin
Fire officials are investigating what caused a yacht to catch fire in Ruskin on Thursday.
2 teens ‘wreak havoc’ during Tampa crime spree, police say
A teenage boy and girl linked to a spree of crimes across the City of Tampa were arrested Wednesday, officials said.
I-75 north reopens after crash near Big Bend Rd.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up traffic during the busy morning commute. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near Big Bend Road. DOT camera footage shows all lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the […]
Mysuncoast.com
Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
Hillsborough County woman, former teacher celebrates 105th birthday
A local woman is celebrating a huge milestone and birthday!
Pinellas County Detectives Arrest Plant City Man In Economic Crimes Scheme
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) have arrested 37-year-old Michael Bogsted after a complex investigation that determined Bogsted was creating fraudulent deeds in an attempt to make financial gain. According to detectives, their investigation began in January of 2019
'We need to know why': Tampa family questions retention pond murder
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death has left a family asking why and how their loved one was murdered. Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Hobdy was found dead in a retention pond back in December just days after he got into a crash along I-275 North in St. Petersburg. "I...
Alligator abandoned in New Jersey finds new home at Tampa sanctuary
A young alligator found inside a plastic storage bin, abandoned in a New Jersey parking lot, has found a new home in Tampa.
The Laker/Lutz News
Orange Belt Trail won’t cut through homes, officials say
Community meetings have begun regarding the proposed Orange Belt Trail, and even though the process is very early, officials are concerned that misinformation already is circulating concerning the plans. Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey and Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) planner Tina Russo raised the topic during the MPO’s Jan. 12...
Crash causes delays to morning traffic on I-75 North in Hillsborough County
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — An early morning crash on Interstate 75 caused delays for commuters Thursday morning in Hillsborough County. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on I-75 northbound at Big Bend Road in Sun City Center, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At the height of...
pasconewsonline.com
Tampa Police seek people of interest into deadly Tampa apartment shooting
TAMPA, FLa.- Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. On the night of January 18, 2023, Tampa Police responded to the Silver Oaks Apartments, located at 4200 Kenneth Ct, for the report of a shooting.
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco road projects included in tentative five-year plan
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT’s) proposed tentative five-year work program includes about $433 million worth of improvements in Pasco County. That figure includes about $258 million worth of projects to expand roadway capacity, but it also includes resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements and other work, too, according to Jensen Hackett, of FDOT.
villages-news.com
Suspects sought in theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest
Potential suspects are being sought in the theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives are seeking help from the public to identify the two suspects. Deputies responded Jan. 10 to a home on SE 176th Loop in Stonecrest in Summerfield,...
Safety changes coming to crosswalks along busy County Line Road
Pasco County leaders have agreed to instal flashing beacons at some crosswalks along County Line Road. This comes after years of neighbor concerns expressed to officials and ABC Action News.
Tampa Bay toddler diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumor after parents notice unusual symptoms
A two-year-old girl from Seminole is battling brain cancer. She was recently diagnosed with a rare tumor.
