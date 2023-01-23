Read full article on original website
Related
pasconewsonline.com
Florida's DeSantis announces crime-fighting initiatives
(The Center Square) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Thursday in Miami to announce crime-fighting initiatives that include higher penalties for drug trafficking and sex crimes. "We are very proud that we are a law and order state." DeSantis said. DeSantis added that legislation will...
pasconewsonline.com
Florida Auditor General wants sworn law enforcement officers added to her office
(The Center Square) — Florida Auditor General Sherrill Norman would support the addition of sworn law enforcement officers to her office by lawmakers. These officers can help state auditors by making arrests and maintaining transparency over the state and local governments and their stewardship of taxpayer funds. At present, Norman doesn’t have any in her office like Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber as one example.
pasconewsonline.com
How Living Off the Grid in Florida Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Land O' Lakes man arrested for shooting cat outside of home
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- A Land O Lakes man was arrested Tuesday after reportedly shooting a cat with a BB gun. According to a police report, Stephen Catron was on his front porch and heard cats outside his home. Catron armed himself with a BB gun and began to shoot several cats. Catron reportedly shot a black and white cat three times, causing several puncture wounds to the cat.
Comments / 0