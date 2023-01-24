ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
flcourier.com

Pinellas County schools ban Morrison book

Pinellas County high school students no longer will have access to Toni Morrison’s first book, “The Bluest Eye,” in their classrooms or libraries. School district officials announced Tuesday that they had removed the title from circulation after a review prompted by the complaint of a parent at Palm Harbor University High.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco road projects included in tentative five-year plan

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT’s) proposed tentative five-year work program includes about $433 million worth of improvements in Pasco County. That figure includes about $258 million worth of projects to expand roadway capacity, but it also includes resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements and other work, too, according to Jensen Hackett, of FDOT.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Orange Belt Trail won’t cut through homes, officials say

Community meetings have begun regarding the proposed Orange Belt Trail, and even though the process is very early, officials are concerned that misinformation already is circulating concerning the plans. Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey and Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) planner Tina Russo raised the topic during the MPO’s Jan. 12...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Weeki Wachee instructor named Teacher of the Year

A Weeki Wachee High School teacher has been named the Hernando School District Teacher of The Year for 2023-2024. A social studies teacher at Weeki Wachee High School, Victoria “Tori” Hunt is a member of the 2012 F.V. Springstead graduating class. In addition, she was the first student...
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.

LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
LARGO, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week

As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
Citrus County Chronicle

School bus struck by vehicle on way to Citrus High

A Citrus County bus transporting students to Citrus High School was involved in a minor accident at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Citrus County School District. As the bus was turning onto Line Avenue, a vehicle struck the bus from behind, the district stated in a phone message at 9:29 a.m. to the parents of those students riding the bus. CHS administration attended the bus immediately, all students were safely unloaded on the high school ramp and were asked if they were “OK,” and no injuries were reported, the message said.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy