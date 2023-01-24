A Citrus County bus transporting students to Citrus High School was involved in a minor accident at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Citrus County School District. As the bus was turning onto Line Avenue, a vehicle struck the bus from behind, the district stated in a phone message at 9:29 a.m. to the parents of those students riding the bus. CHS administration attended the bus immediately, all students were safely unloaded on the high school ramp and were asked if they were “OK,” and no injuries were reported, the message said.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO