Read full article on original website
Related
New boundary plan in Hillsborough County to reduce parents' frustrations
Liam Smith loves the swingset at Charles B. Williams Park in Westshore Palms, a Tampa neighborhood just south of I-275 and just west of N Lois Ave.
flcourier.com
Pinellas County schools ban Morrison book
Pinellas County high school students no longer will have access to Toni Morrison’s first book, “The Bluest Eye,” in their classrooms or libraries. School district officials announced Tuesday that they had removed the title from circulation after a review prompted by the complaint of a parent at Palm Harbor University High.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco road projects included in tentative five-year plan
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT’s) proposed tentative five-year work program includes about $433 million worth of improvements in Pasco County. That figure includes about $258 million worth of projects to expand roadway capacity, but it also includes resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements and other work, too, according to Jensen Hackett, of FDOT.
Pinellas County Detectives Arrest Plant City Man In Economic Crimes Scheme
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) have arrested 37-year-old Michael Bogsted after a complex investigation that determined Bogsted was creating fraudulent deeds in an attempt to make financial gain. According to detectives, their investigation began in January of 2019
The Laker/Lutz News
Orange Belt Trail won’t cut through homes, officials say
Community meetings have begun regarding the proposed Orange Belt Trail, and even though the process is very early, officials are concerned that misinformation already is circulating concerning the plans. Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey and Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) planner Tina Russo raised the topic during the MPO’s Jan. 12...
suncoastnews.com
New Port Richey names former Tarpon Springs chief Robert Kochen as its chief
NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey City Manager Debbie Manns announced Jan. 20 that she has hired former longtime Tarpon Springs police Chief Robert Kochen to head up the New Port Richey Police Department. He will replace Kim Bogart, who is retiring. Manns had numerous reasons for her...
hernandosun.com
Weeki Wachee instructor named Teacher of the Year
A Weeki Wachee High School teacher has been named the Hernando School District Teacher of The Year for 2023-2024. A social studies teacher at Weeki Wachee High School, Victoria “Tori” Hunt is a member of the 2012 F.V. Springstead graduating class. In addition, she was the first student...
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
fox13news.com
Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter adds new affordable housing apartments
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter is on a mission to help the less fortunate and is making improvements and changing lives for the better. Talbot House Ministries has been around in Polk County for more than 40 years. "We provide emergency shelter, and we have a health clinic,"...
Safety changes coming to crosswalks along busy County Line Road
Pasco County leaders have agreed to instal flashing beacons at some crosswalks along County Line Road. This comes after years of neighbor concerns expressed to officials and ABC Action News.
Pinellas County leaders consider traffic, safety improvements to East Lake Road
Pinellas County commissioners are considering changes to one of the area's major roads.
Largo Man Crashes Into Florida Road Ranger On I-275 In Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Florida Road Ranger escaped a crash with only minor injuries after a 26-year-old Largo man smashes into his FDOT truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:30 am on Wednesday, a pickup truck driven by the Largo man was
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents Of “Warrant Scams”
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office has seen a rise in warrant scams recently and is warning residents of what to look out for. According to PSO, in this scam, a caller poses as a Pasco Sheriff’s Office member using an agency member’s name and
'We need to know why': Tampa family questions retention pond murder
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death has left a family asking why and how their loved one was murdered. Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Hobdy was found dead in a retention pond back in December just days after he got into a crash along I-275 North in St. Petersburg. "I...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.
LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
Longboat Observer
Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week
As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
Pinellas County Clerk's Office offers extended hours for Passport Day event
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all those who are looking to get their first passport, and those with expired passports. The Pinellas County Clerk's office will offer extended hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Passport Day, Jan. 28, to help people apply for their first passport. "Many...
Citrus County Chronicle
School bus struck by vehicle on way to Citrus High
A Citrus County bus transporting students to Citrus High School was involved in a minor accident at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Citrus County School District. As the bus was turning onto Line Avenue, a vehicle struck the bus from behind, the district stated in a phone message at 9:29 a.m. to the parents of those students riding the bus. CHS administration attended the bus immediately, all students were safely unloaded on the high school ramp and were asked if they were “OK,” and no injuries were reported, the message said.
Comments / 0