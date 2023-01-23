Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Related
Washington Examiner
Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life
You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
VP Kamala Harris Prepares for Fight of ‘Life’ with Democrats on Roe v. Wade 50th Anniversary
The fight continues after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned women’s constitutional right to abortion. As January 22nd marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris is moving forward with her focus on reproductive rights as she prepares to join Democrats in Florida on Sunday, in their continuous fight for abortion rights.
abovethelaw.com
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
AOL Corp
Kamala Harris announces actions to protect abortion access on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Vice President Kamala Harris marked the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling Sunday by announcing that President Joe Biden will issue a memorandum to further protect access to medication abortion across the country. The president’s memorandum, which the White House released later Sunday, includes actions...
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong Word
A Catholic priest who has performed thousands of baptisms over the past two decades and discovered that they were all invalid due to a minor error resigned last year. Instead of "I baptize you," he inaccurately said, "We baptize you" for a long time.
Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill
The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
Dem Leader Jeffries claims GOP 'born-alive' abortion bill means 'government-mandated pregnancies'
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday accused Republicans of attempting to criminalize abortion and enforce "government-mandated pregnancies" with the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
VP Harris required people to sign 'attestation of vaccination' paper to attend her Florida speech: reports
Florida attendees at a Vice President Kamala Harris event on Sunday were required to prove whether they were vaccinated before attending, or show proof of a COVID-19 negative test.
Biden asks Harris to finish his thought when asked question on Speaker vote: 'How can I say it?'
President Biden turned to Vice President Kamala Harris for help on Thursday while responding to a question from a reporter about the House Speaker vote.
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
Comments / 0