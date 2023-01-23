ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Rejoice Denhere

The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity

Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
OKLAHOMA STATE

