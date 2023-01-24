Read full article on original website
Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal
Reed Lindsey spent four years at OU and will leave as a grad transfer with two years eligibility remaining.
Oklahoma Gets Commitment from Versatile Panhandle OL
Drew Batt played a variety of positions in 8-man football at Turpin and will be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit
Oklahoma received a verbal commitment Wednesday from a record-setting wide receiver. Eli Merck, a senior at Daniel High School in Central, SC, pledged to play for the Sooners in 2023. Merck announced his commitment on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Merck holds an offer from Appalachian State and will be a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma quarterback reportedly enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with the program
Oklahoma is losing some depth at quarterback this offseason. Backup quarterback Micah Bowens has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday afternoon:. “The hardest part about this decision is leaving from a place and from people that have meant so much to me and impacted my life so greatly,” Bowens wrote in-part. “All I could ever ask for is a place where I can compete and add value on and off the field and after many long nights and conversations between God, my loved ones and myself, I have decided that the best decision for me to reach my dreams would be to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Sooner Nation.”
Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Gundy's Hire
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy enjoys making the occasional outside-the-box staff hire. Today's addition of defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo certainly qualifies as one. Nardo spent last season as the DC at Division II Gannon University and held the same role at another Division II program, ...
Remains of Athena Brownfield, missing Oklahoma 4-year-old, identified
Child remains that were found last week in Oklahoma have been positively identified as Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old who had been missing for several weeks, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. The girl's two caretakers were arrested earlier this month in connection with her disappearance. The remains were found in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, on Jan. 17, one week after the search for the missing toddler began."Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI," the bureau said.The search for Brownfield began Jan. 10, when a mail...
okcfox.com
Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
CandysDirt.com
Straight Out of Midsommar, This Oklahoma A-Frame Shows That Chaos is a Ladder
When our film major daughter comes home from grad school, we watch a ton of movies. The vast majority of these movies are indie flicks that leave me and my husband in a state of confusion. Give us Leslie Nielson doing one of his funny expressions in any of the Naked Gun movies and we howl every single time.
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Ranch to open in former Cowboy Ranch spot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Bricktown nightspot is reopening next month under a new name. Oklahoma Ranch will open in early February in the spot formerly occupied by Cowboy Ranch. Cowboy Ranch closed in early December after the owner Jeff Rogers allegedly didn't pay rent for nearly two...
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
thefabricator.com
Bradbury CFO inducted into Wichita CFO Hall of Fame
The Bradbury Co., Moundridge, Kan., a manufacturer of leveling, cutoff, punch, folding, and roll forming equipment, has announced that Bruce Weaver, CFO, has been inducted into the Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame. Weaver, a Wichita State University graduate with a degree in accounting, started at the company in...
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
KTUL
Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
yukonprogressnews.com
OKC asked to lift restrictions on Frisco Road site
The City of Oklahoma City is a step closer to officially removing restrictions on property in west Yukon planned for future development. The Yukon City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma City requesting these restrictions be lifted “on the use of 184.5 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 66 and Frisco Road.”
kgou.org
The Haunting of Kendall's Restaurant
Kendall’s Restaurant has been a fixture of downtown Noble, Oklahoma, since the mid 1980s, and for most of its existence, Kim Lock and Dee Downer have been co-owners. The place is well known for its comfort food menu – including massive chicken fried steaks and wonderfully fresh cinnamon rolls. When I visited, Kim took me on a tour of the place, starting with a room she referred to as “the kids’ room” because it used to have toys in it: “When we first began to really discover that we had something here, we had an area over here that had toys, and you would come in in the morning and the toys would be all over the floor”. The staff were supposed to take the toys away each night to be run through the dishwasher and then returned in an orderly manner. “I thought they were not doing that until one night when I left, our alarm went off. I came back and I had closed up, I had turned all the lights off, I had cleared everything up. I returned. All the lights were on in the entire building and when I came back here, the toys were everywhere. Since then, when we have had OKPRI, this is the room they get the most activity out of". (OKPRI stands for Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigations and I'll return to them below.)
