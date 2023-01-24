ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

94.9 HOM

Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England

One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
MAINE STATE
ABC6.com

‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island

A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WSBS

Delicious! This is Massachusetts’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you haven't hit the store for your special someone yet, time is running out. Massachusetts residents are heading out in droves to pick up the Valentine's Day classics and they're willing to spend some money. Lots of money in fact. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion this year on Valentine's Day between cards, gifts, candy, and an evening out. That's up from the $21.8 billion they spent last year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWMT

Happy birthday, Michigan! See facts about the state history

MICHIGAN - Happy Birthday, Michigan!. Today, the state is 186 years old. In 1837, President Andrew Jackson signed a bill making Michigan the nation’s 26th state. Michigan is known as 'The Great Lakes State' because it is bordered by four of the five Great North American Lakes - Michigan, Huron, Erie, Ontario, and Superior.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

State Rep. formally declares 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day' in Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan State Rep. (R) of Caledonia, Angela Rigas formally announced on Thursday, a commemorative day to declare Jan. 31 "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Earlier in January, federal agency regulators considered a ban on gas stoves, after a commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Turnto10.com

Monday's flurries bring slick roads, traffic backups and mixed feelings

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The snow in Southern New England has mostly stopped as cold temperatures set in Monday night, with those on the road expressing mixed feelings about the storm. Monday morning's rain turned into afternoon flurries, causing slippery roads and traffic backups across the region. In Warwick,...
JOHNSTON, RI
WWMT

Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

