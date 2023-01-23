Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain, wind, and a severe storm threat today. A nice end to the work week and weekend. Rain returns today as an area of low-pressure moves from the South to the Northeast. A few showers are possible this morning, but the widespread rain will build in around midday. Expect rain and storms through the afternoon to evening. Rain could be heavy at times with a risk for strong to severe storms. The greatest severe risk is in NC. Winds will crank up through the day, SE at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 60s this evening.

3 DAYS AGO