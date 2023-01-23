Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
Foods to help you live healthier on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Certified personal trainer and registered dietitian Stephanie Sassos joins Coast Live to share how you can start living better in 2023 by stocking your refrigerator with healthier options from ALDI!. Presented by ALDI.
WTKR
The legal quiz game "Case by Case" on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Another edition of "Case by Case" with Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman! This time: The Case of the Defective Electrical Outlet, The Case of the Unhelpful Employee and The Case of the Fallen Boards. Presented by Kalfus & Nachman.
WTKR
The right time to consider life insurance with Justin Chastain on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Financial wellness expert Justin Chastain discusses the issue of life insurance: how to know if you need it, when is the right time to enroll in a policy, and how to plan for the rest of your finances accordingly. Money Matters is presented by Southern...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Rain, severe thunderstorm threat, and very windy
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain, wind, and a severe storm threat today. A nice end to the work week and weekend. Rain returns today as an area of low-pressure moves from the South to the Northeast. A few showers are possible this morning, but the widespread rain will build in around midday. Expect rain and storms through the afternoon to evening. Rain could be heavy at times with a risk for strong to severe storms. The greatest severe risk is in NC. Winds will crank up through the day, SE at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 60s this evening.
Comments / 0