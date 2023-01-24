Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven council questions blight enforcement at Haven site
WEST HAVEN — Councilman Ron Quagliani, D-At Large, said the city was "sold a bill of goods" when a waterfront outlet mall was pitched for First Avenue nearly a decade ago. Today, city residents and leaders are clear-eyed that the project as it was proposed will not come to pass, and two of the city's representatives in the General Assembly last May declared the project dead.
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
ctexaminer.com
Trumbull Votes to Extend Moratorium on Multifamily Housing
TRUMBULL – Still lacking a state-mandated affordable housing plan, Planning and Zoning Commission members last Wednesday extended a local ban on large, multifamily rental developments for the fourth time, in what town officials say is an effort to promote affordable housing for the elderly and to gauge the impacts of recent development.
ctexaminer.com
That Project at 16 Neck Road? It’s a Subdivision, So the Rules are Different
OLD LYME — Keystone Capital Corporation has proceeded with construction of a nine-lot subdivision at 16 Neck Road after receiving approval from the Planning Commission on Sept. 29. The 12.30-acre parcel was the site of a proposed 8-30g affordable housing development that was approved, but never built, after packed,...
trumbulltimes.com
Glenville could get 16-unit apartment building to meet 'unsatisfied demand' for rentals in Greenwich
GREENWICH — Further changes could be coming to downtown's ever-evolving Glenville neighborhood. Developers who previously renovated the Mill complex along the Byram River and added new housing units there are now proposing to build 16 residential units at 6 Glenville St., next to a structure known as “the Mansion.”
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
cityofwesthaven.com
City permanently removing Beach St. skateboard park
WEST HAVEN, Jan. 24, 2023 — In preparation for the second phase of this year’s road-raising project, the city is permanently removing the Beach Street Skatepark. On Monday night, Jan. 23, the City Council unanimously approved funds to dismantle the shoreline skateboard park. The money was initially approved by the West Haven ARPA Committee and is provided by the city’s American Rescue Plan Act spending plan through a grant from the U.S. Treasury Department.
ctexaminer.com
Westbrook Approves Marijuana Retailer on the Boston Post Road
WESTBROOK – A marijuana retail store gained approval to open on the Boston Post Road from the town’s Zoning Commission on Monday night. The Westbrook Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to allow BUDR to open the 1,500 square foot marijuana retailer at 755 Boston Post Road, a former package store near West Beach that also houses a laundromat with second-floor apartments.
Meek: ‘This needs to stop’
NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council’s sole Republican member said he will not vote to approve any more City spending until “this City figures out how to conduct public business in public.”. Bryan Meek’s announcement Tuesday came two weeks after he and NancyOnNorwalk arrived at the Council...
hk-now.com
Exit Numbers Changing on Route 9 from Old Saybrook to Farmington
(January 25, 2023) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing that exit numbering will be revised on Route 9 both Northbound and Southbound from Old Saybrook to Farmington beginning on January 23, 2023, weather permitting. These projects consist of the exit renumbering and replacement of highway signs...
hamlethub.com
Let Us Move You…to 329 Barrack Hill Road, Ridgefield
Welcome to this beautifully updated, top-to-bottom renovation of a designer’s own home at 329 Barrack Hill Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale at $1,095,000 by Karla Murtaugh of Compass Real Estate, the home features gorgeous transitional elements at every turn. Highlighting a clean and crisp color palette, light hardwood...
high-profile.com
O&G Industries’ Evolution from Materials Supplier and Road Builder to a Nationally Regarded Construction Firm
Submitted by O&G Industries, Inc. Established in 1923, O&G Industries, Inc., located in Torrington, Conn., has seen tremendous growth and evolution from its early years as a supplier of construction materials and road builder to a nationally recognized industry leader in building construction, heavy civil, construction materials, and mason products.
It Was a Bad Day For a Cat Owner in Westport
It was a bad for a cat owner in Westport, not only did she see a bird, she had her cat allegedly stolen by one of her neighbors. The incident occurred in Westport this past Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Westport Police Department, a neighbor called in a complaint against Westport resident James Doyle, alleging that Doyle had stolen her cat. Upon further investigation, officers found that Doyle had allegedly been seen trying to lure her cat into his residence on numerous occasions, and had repeatedly been told not to it. The complainant's neighbors allegedly witnesses another attempt by Doyle to lure the cat inside his residence this past Friday, and alerted the complainant.
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
trumbulltimes.com
Greenwich's new OnePass lets residents access all parks and beaches with a single card
GREENWICH — All the town’s recreational facilities — including beaches, parks and even pickleball courts — can soon be accessed using a single card. The Greenwich Department of Parks and Recreations is now offering OnePass, and all-in-one pass that moves access to the town’s recreational facilities to a single card from the system now in use.
darientimes.com
West Haven shoreline's 'iconic' Chick's Drive-In sign is no more
WEST HAVEN — For almost a decade, the 20-foot Chick's Drive-In sign beckoned beachgoers and drivers along West Haven's shoreline to a vacant restaurant. For 65 years, the iconic restaurant grilled split hot dogs on Beach Street, before closing in 2015 per the request of founder Joseph "Chick" Celentano upon his death.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Penny’s Diner Closes
2023-01-26 #Fairfield CT– Hungry patrons were surprised to learn that Penny’s Diner on Black Rock Turnpike has closed down. Penny’s Norwalk location will remain open.
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents
Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)
