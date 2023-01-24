Read full article on original website
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order.
The U.S. might be headed for a soft landing, but the world is inching towards a ‘long-lasting slowdown’ that could last at least two years, World Bank president says
A debt crisis is combining with other factors to threaten a prolonged economic decline in the developing world.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
U.S. Threatens Turkey Over Allegations it’s Supplying Russian Airlines With Spare Parts in Defiance of Western Sanctions
Senior U.S. officials have allegedly warned that Turkey could face repercussions if they provide spare aircraft parts and other services for Russian airlines in violation of an export ban imposed by the Biden administration in February 2022. According to a report in the WSJ, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Rozman...
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
F-15EX sticks it to China and means Xi's militarism now being matched with new US weaponry
Last week, the Air Force confirmed that the F-15EX Eagle II fighter can carry up to 12 air-to-air missiles under its wings at one time. That’s a record no other Air Force plane can match.
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift
David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found
Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says we're not in a debt crisis, but the US could still be facing a lot of economic problems in a few years
The US isn't in a debt crisis, but it'll soon be facing the problem of its $31 trillion debt, Paul Krugman said. The debt was taken on to prop up the economy in tough times, and was often needed to avoid a severe recession. But the economy could have "a...
China's Xi wants to use capitalism to save communism. Biden, West must not take the bait
China's Xi sent a vice premier on a charm offensive to Davos last week for the World Economic Forum. The goal? To lure investment from the West back to China. Let investors beware.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort
President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds
The stock market has long been the go-to choice for people looking to invest their money. But that could be about to change as a younger generation — with a preference for alternative investments outside the shaky stock market — enters the scene. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict...
Putin's pivot in Ukraine will bring about permanent war in Europe
Putin's recent shift in strategy in Ukraine is likely to have a lasting impact on Europe and the way the war is fought. The conflict threatens to become a lasting, one not just with Ukraine but with the Europe as a whole.
