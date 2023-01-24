ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
CNN

Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift

David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
msn.com

Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found

Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort

President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy