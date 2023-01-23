Read full article on original website
“Envy” vs. “Jealousy”: What’s the Difference?
The English language is rich with synonyms. But not all synonyms are created equal. Take envy vs. jealousy. Sometimes one can be substituted for the other, but it would really depend on your intended meaning. Confused? You’re not alone. If you pick jealousy vs. envy in a sentence, or...
“Loose” vs. “Lose”: What’s the Difference?
In the word salad that is the English language, it is sometimes difficult to match the correct word to the occasion. Syntax geeks ponder inconsistencies all the time. Not only does the English language have confusing grammar rules, it also has some perplexing pronunciation—a silent “g” in sign vs. the guttural and fully pronounced “g” in signal, for instance. These quirks may explain the confusion over loose vs. lose.
“Elicit” vs. “Illicit”: What’s the Difference?
When we work hard on a professional project, we hope our efforts will elicit enthusiasm from co-workers. On the other hand, if someone is secretly embezzling from the company, that’s an illicit action likely to have serious legal consequences. Sure, these words sound a lot alike, but their meanings are drastically different. And when comparing elicit vs. illicit, you don’t want to choose the wrong one.
What Do Angel Numbers Mean, and Why Do You See Them Everywhere?
In a world full of uncertainty, it’s common to look for meaning in the details and patterns present in our everyday lives. Perhaps you’re someone who always looks at the clock at 11:11, or you encounter number sequences like 777 or 222 all the time. These numerical patterns can be known as angel numbers, a type of sign from the universe. And they might not just be serendipitous—they could be trying to tell you something through the angel numbers’ meaning.
My job at a suit shop helped me understand Australian life — and forget my worries as a refugee | Shadi Khan Saif
As a writer I could not have asked for a better place to get to know the people of my newly adopted country
Gen Z Kids Talk About What It’s Been Like To Be Raised By Gen Xers
Most parents want to raise happy and healthy kids. Many parents take cues from the generation that raised them and often opt to change things up a bit to ensure their children have a better life. But how do those kids really feel about how well their parents have raised them? Now that Gen Zers are teenagers and young adults, they’re opening up about what it’s been like to be raised by Generation X.
What Does 'SOS' Mean? Surprisingly, It's Likely Not What You Think
Plus, how it can be used to get out of tight situations.
Over 11,500 Jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Moisturizer Sell Each Day
With over 11,500 jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 (also called Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer) sold each day, this fan-favorite face moisturizer is one of the most popular skin-perfecting products on the market. It’s an over-the-counter product that promises serious hydration, smoother texture and brighter skin from the very first use. The rich, fragrance-free formula is also one of the best anti-aging creams doctors trust, and layers well with the entire lineup of Olay affordable face serums.
Your memory may be better than you think
The next time you’re struggling to remember exactly where you left your keys, parked your car, or put down your glasses, don’t necessarily give up on your memory completely. A new study suggests that people are also surprisingly good at knowing where and when they saw those objects....
The real-life version of 'Terminator': Scientists made a shapeshifting robot that "melts" to escape cages
A Lego-shaped shapeshifting robot can change from solid to liquid and re-form, squeeze into tight spaces, perform complex tasks and even escape cages.
Voices of Faith: The best of intentions should be based on what matters to you most
The first of January is another day dawning, the sun rising as the sun always rises, the earth moving in its rhythms. Yet we also stand at a threshold, the new year something truly new, still unformed, leaving a stunning power in our hands: What shall we do with this great gift of Time, this year? —Rev. Kathleen McTigue.
Band-Aids and crayons for darker skin colors aren’t ‘woke’ — they’re just realistic | Opinion
Crayola renamed the “flesh” crayon all the way back in 1962, before the company became part of Kansas City’s Hallmark.
How to Define Your Non-Negotiables—and Get Others to Respect Them
One powerful effect of living through the pandemic is the change in people’s views about what they find truly important, what they want to do with their lives and what they consider non-negotiables—values they will not compromise. Researchers call it the Great Realization, and data from a recent...
How to Start a Gratitude Journal for a More Meaningful Life
Every day, you have more than 60,000 thoughts going through your mind. “That’s 60,000 assumptions, worries, ideas, expectations, tasks, interpretations and beliefs influencing not just what you do but how you feel about it and your life,” says psychologist and author Elizabeth Lombardo, PhD. But how many of those thoughts are positive? Given the constant pressure and uncertainty many of us face, it’s understandable that our ruminations lead to stress, fear and anxiety. But there’s a simple solution that can help change the balance of these thoughts and, in turn, teach you how to be happy in your life: gratitude journaling.
How to Find Your Purpose in Life and Make Every Day More Meaningful
What is the purpose of life? There are as many answers to this age-old question as there are people, and they run the gamut from hopeful to nihilistic to, well, nonexistent. Here are just a few famous examples:. For politician and action-film star Arnold Schwarzenegger, it’s all about action and...
Uncorked: How to order wine like a pro (even if you’re not one) in four simple steps
Ordering wine at a restaurant can be daunting, but with these four easy tips from our gurus at Independent Wine Club, you’ll be giving the sommeliers a run for their money in no time. You don’t have to know your Bordeaux from your Beaujolais, but a bit of preparation will take you a long way. Master the basics, know what to look out for and remember some key phrases and you can look and sound like an expert even if you’re not. Our column Uncorked, where we pour over everything you’ve ever wondered about wine, should have you well on...
I’m an Introvert Who Challenged Myself to Connect with Strangers, and I’ve Never Been Happier
Ever get the feeling you’re your own worst enemy? That’s how I felt when I saw a Facebook acquaintance inviting people to join her newly organized book club. Normally, I’d close the app—I’m not the sort to talk with strangers, even over a shared love of reading. Instead, in a burst of optimism, I sent her a message and agreed to show up.
6 Important Lessons I Learned Moving Abroad In Retirement
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. In my life, I have been and done many things. Some might say “Jack of All Trades, Master of None,” but I prefer to look at it as a fulfilling potpourri of adventures, learning experiences, and ah-ha moments. As...
How Does ChatGPT Work? How Can ChatGPT Answer Questions?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. ChatGPT is OpenAI's game-changing AI chatbot that's keeping the internet amazed. Against all established tech trends, it hasn't taken long for ChatGPT to find its way into almost every area of our digital life.
I Stopped Trying to Be Happy—and It Made All the Difference
I have a bad habit, and it has taken over my downtime. I do it in between carpools. While I wait for the pasta water to boil. As I fold my family’s laundry—sometimes even while I brush my teeth. I mindlessly, effortlessly scroll through Instagram. Of course, I have many busy, productive and attentive hours when I am not on social media, but it happens to be that during the most mundane moments of my existence, I bombard my brain with images of other people trying to be happy.
