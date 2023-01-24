ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrz.com

LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary

Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

McDonald's All-American Aalyah Del Rosario hopes to make impact at LSU

LSU unveiled a statue on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12:45 p.m. to honor basketball star Seimone Augustus. Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU. Visually-impaired LSU fan becomes social media reporter on Tigers. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM UTC. Jacques Doucet recently...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU announces Labor Day neutral-site game against Power 5 foe for 2027 season

LSU has some interesting season-opening games coming up over the next few years. In 2023, the Tigers play Florida State at a neutral-site game in Orlando. In 2024, the Tigers head to Las Vegas for a neutral-site opener against USC. In 2025, they'll travel to Clemson in Week 1 before hosting Clemson in Baton Rouge in Week 1 of 2026.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake

LSU made a pretty awkward mistake when it came to paying coach Brian Kelly this season. A report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that LSU accidentally paid Kelly over $1 million more than he was owed, according to Holly Duchmann of the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The report suggests that the school began... The post LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly a little more than $1 million in 2022, according to a report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. The report stated auditors found Kelly was paid an extra "$1,001,368 in supplemental payments in fiscal year 2022 when the university made double payments in May and June 2022."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU mistakenly overpaid Brian Kelly more than $1 million. Here's how they'll adjust.

A state legislative audit found that the LSU athletic department overpaid Brian Kelly by more than $1 million during his first year as football coach. Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental payments during the 2022 fiscal year. LSU made double payments in May and June to Kelly's LLC, then continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management detected it in November.
BATON ROUGE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Miss Mouton, Mr. David to exchange wedding vows

The engagement of Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Mouton to Mr. John Michael David, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Biff J. David of Ville Platte, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Mouton of Baton Rouge. The couple will exchange wedding vows Friday, May 5, 2023, during a...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
wwno.org

The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
BATON ROUGE, LA

