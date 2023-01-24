Read full article on original website
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: How good is LSU women's basketball? We, and the Tigers, are about to find out.
When Kim Mulkey arrived at LSU in April 2021, everyone knew she would make the women’s basketball program a winner again. No one, not even Mulkey, could have imagined this much success this fast. After going 26-6 in her first season with a second-place Southeastern Conference finish behind only...
LSU football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Brian Kelly’s first season with LSU football can be deemed a success. He led the Tigers to playoff contention up until the final couple weeks of the season and back to the SEC title game for the first time since Joe Burrow led the program to a national title.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet
BATON ROUGE – Few emanate the spirit of Baltimore more than Angel Reese. Free-spirited but not afraid of work, a magnetic charisma that beams brightly: She’s loud and gritty but not noisy. She oozes unbridled confidence on and off the court. Maryland will always be home for the...
wbrz.com
LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary
Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
Three Game-Changing Transfers For LSU
The Tigers hit the portal with force while filling positions of need during the first window. Who can step up next fall?
WAFB.com
McDonald's All-American Aalyah Del Rosario hopes to make impact at LSU
LSU unveiled a statue on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12:45 p.m. to honor basketball star Seimone Augustus. Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU. Visually-impaired LSU fan becomes social media reporter on Tigers. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM UTC. Jacques Doucet recently...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU announces Labor Day neutral-site game against Power 5 foe for 2027 season
LSU has some interesting season-opening games coming up over the next few years. In 2023, the Tigers play Florida State at a neutral-site game in Orlando. In 2024, the Tigers head to Las Vegas for a neutral-site opener against USC. In 2025, they’ll travel to Clemson in Week 1 before hosting Clemson in Baton Rouge in Week 1 of 2026.
Florida football: Gators making a run at current LSU commit
Florida football is expanding its reach to the commit list of their SEC foes as they work on building their 2024 recruiting class. They’ve already reached out to Arkansas commit Kavion Henderson, and now they’re going down to the Bayou for some skill players. The Gators re-offered 4-star...
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Visits Acadiana High [PHOTOS]
College football coaches are flocking to Acadiana HIgh. A day after we reported that the Head Coach of the Miami Hurricanes was on the campus of Acadiana High, we can report that another big-name coach came to visit the Rams. The Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams posted a few photos on...
KSLA
theadvocate.com
LSU mistakenly overpaid Brian Kelly more than $1 million. Here's how they'll adjust.
A state legislative audit found that the LSU athletic department overpaid Brian Kelly by more than $1 million during his first year as football coach. Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental payments during the 2022 fiscal year. LSU made double payments in May and June to Kelly's LLC, then continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management detected it in November.
theadvocate.com
A Baton Rouge area volleyball coach is stepping down after nearly 40 years in the profession
"This is something I have been thinking about for a while,” Becky Madden said. “I’ve been coaching almost 40 years. ... It’s time.”. With those words, Madden summed up her decision to retire from coaching after spending the past 14 years as head volleyball coach at Parkview Baptist.
NOLA.com
Bar shut down, anger at LSU: Madison Brooks' death has ripple effects on campus and beyond
The death of an LSU student raped before being fatally struck by a car sent shockwaves through campus Tuesday while state regulators suspended a popular bar's liquor license, four suspects appeared for bond hearings and sexual assault activists called for her death to serve as a wakeup call about rape culture.
LSU Reveille
evangelinetoday.com
Miss Mouton, Mr. David to exchange wedding vows
The engagement of Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Mouton to Mr. John Michael David, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Biff J. David of Ville Platte, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Mouton of Baton Rouge. The couple will exchange wedding vows Friday, May 5, 2023, during a...
wwno.org
The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
