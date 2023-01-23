Read full article on original website
Weekday Wrap: Oregon farmers seek changes to new farmworker overtime law
How employers are adapting to Oregon’s farmworker overtime law. A new law in Oregon requires farmers to pay workers overtime. Workers are owed time-and-a-half pay for any hours worked over 55 in a given week, a threshold that will decline to 40 hours by 2027. While some farmers say they agree workers should earn overtime, they’re already seeking relief. Bills in the Oregon Legislature would amend the law, changing the overtime threshold to 48 hours except during “peak labor periods” like harvest when it would be set at 55 hours. Farmworker unions oppose the legislation. (George Plaven and Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press)
Families of Oregon students with disabilities search for solutions in face of insufficient academic support
This is the second story in a series about the state of special education in Oregon, including how students and educators are faring after years of pandemic disruptions. You can read the first story here. Your browser does not support the audio element. Even before the pandemic, Jennifer Brooks had...
Oregon water audit long on plans, short on enforcement
An Oregon Secretary of State’s Office audit released on Thursday painted a dire picture of the state’s water management system, but its authors frequently stopped short of blaming the agencies in charge of distributing and regulating one of Oregon’s most precious resources. The audit was subtitled, “State...
Portland State clinic embraces telemedicine to treat Oregonians who stutter
The pandemic accelerated the rollout and adoption of technologies like Zoom as a way for clinicians to conduct virtual visits with patients. But well before telemedicine took off, one Portland clinic and research lab has been conducting its visits exclusively virtually since 2017 as a way to reach more patients throughout Oregon with services that could be hard to come by, especially in rural areas.
At 81.3%, Oregon graduation rate up slightly after last year’s decline
The four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2022 in Oregon was 81.3%, a small increase over last year’s graduation rate. Graduation rates improved across all student groups. Some of the largest gains were for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders and among students experiencing homelessness. The graduation rate for migrant students jumped too, surpassing the state average.
Weekday Wrap: Oregon inmates may soon get access to health care through Medicaid
Oregon seeks federal OK to allow Medicaid funds to treat incarcerated people. The federal government will allow Medicaid dollars to treat some people in prisons, jails or juvenile detention centers for the first time ever. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday that it will allow California inmates to access limited services — and Oregon is negotiating over a similar request. The Oregon Health Authority says California’s approval provides a roadmap and it should help speed up a decision for Oregon. The inmate services include substance use treatment and mental health diagnoses 90 days before being released. Since Medicaid was established, federal law has prohibited Medicaid money from being used for people in custody, with inmates having access to their health care coverage suspended. (OPB Staff and Associated Press)
Why some Oregon parents are making the switch to homeschool their kids
As schools shut down during the beginning of the pandemic, students had to quickly pivot to virtual learning at home. This shift led to an increasing number of Oregon parents opting to homeschool their children, even after schools reopened. As the Oregon Capital Chronicle reports, homeschool enrollment numbers today are 40% higher than what they were pre-pandemic. Rosalyn Newhouse is a volunteer and board president of Oregon Homeschool Education Network. She joins us to share the reasons some parents made the switch and the challenges it can have.
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
Oregon transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
As colleges seek new normal, Oregon State weighs academic expectations and compassion on campus
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s been more than a year since many Oregon public universities officially brought students back into the classroom. But Zoe Arinsberg feels students like them are still getting back in the swing of academics. Arinsberg, a fourth-year student at Oregon State...
Weekday Wrap: Boating deaths in Oregon decline; Amazon layoffs won’t impact Pendleton drone operations
Number of Oregon recreational boating deaths down in 2022. Oregon recorded 16 recreational boating deaths in 2022, which is down compared to the past two years and the lowest since 2017, according to data from the Oregon State Marine Board. In 2020, Oregon recorded 27 deaths, the highest in over three decades, as a wave of new users purchased boats and took to the water during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. That number dropped to 19 in 2021. Fatal accidents were likely down somewhat due to the cold spring that kept many boaters off the water during what’s been one of the most dangerous times for boating accidents. (Zach Urness/Salem Statesman Journal)
How a Lincoln City man defrauded Oregon’s carbon credit program, swindled $1.8 million
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program was created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel suppliers, with a goal for companies to scale back emissions by at least 37% by 2035. These companies can purchase carbon credits, which are awarded to clean fuel providers by the Department of Environmental Quality, to counterbalance their emissions. One Lincoln City man found a way to swindle the system. Merlin Thompson defrauded the DEQ carbon credit system and sold credits he did not earn for nearly $2 million. Alex Baumhardt is a reporter for the Oregon Capital Chronicle and has been following this story. She joins us now.
Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state’s tax code
An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code came before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, with justices hearing arguments about whether they should overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without an...
Oregon governor explains how she wants to spend $130 million in homelessness money
In her inauguration speech, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek told state lawmakers she wants $130 million dedicated to keeping people housed. Now she’s telling legislators exactly how she wants that money spent. “Bold ideas, concrete solutions, disciplined follow through,” Kotek said in a written statement Thursday. “That’s how we can...
‘OPB Politics Now’: The Republican agenda in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, Republican leaders in the Oregon Senate laid out their agenda for the 2023 legislative session. On this week’s show, OPB political reporters Lauren Dake and Dirk VanderHart look at that to do list and the reality: The GOP lacks the votes to accomplish most of their priorities. But Republican lawmakers say they do have tools to slow down the advance of Democratic agenda items if the majority party does not seem willing to compromise.
