Portland, OR

Oregon Capital Chronicle

It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
City Observatory

Driving stakes, selling bonds: ODOT’s freeway boondoggle plan

The Oregon Department of Transportation is launching a series of boondoggle freeways, with no idea of their ultimate cost, and issuing bonds that will obligate the public to pay for expensive and un-needed highways. Future generations will have to pay off the bonds AND suffer the climate consequences. The classic...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed

Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KGW

Construction project prepares Oregon Capitol for the 'big one'

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Capitol building looks a little different these days than it did before the pandemic. Not because lawmakers are finally back to doing their business in person, but because the whole complex is undergoing a massive seismic upgrade. Now in phase three, director of the...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Auditors say it’s too early to tell if Oregon’s Measure 110 will be successful

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office released its audit of Measure 110, stating the challenging implementation has increased risks, but the effectiveness of the program has yet to be determined. While auditors noted it is too early to tell whether Measure 110 will be successful, the report states it is clear that criminalizing drug use has failed to eliminate the harm it causes in communities.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Point in Time’ homeless count kicks off in Central OR, increases expected

The homeless crisis is visibly worsening, but what do the numbers show? It will all be revealed in the annual Point in Time homeless count, which began on Tuesday. The count, run by the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition, is a chance for a check-in on the state of homelessness in our region and a reflection on the work left to be done.
BEND, OR
95.7 KEZJ

The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho

If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
IDAHO STATE

