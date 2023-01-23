Read full article on original website
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon food cart rules on wastewater and potable water tanks take effect
New rules for Oregon food carts are now in effect. These include having most carts equipped with an on-board wastewater and potable water tanks, and for equipment like shelves and tables to be physically attached to the cart when they are put away. The Oregon Health Authority says a mobile...
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Gov. Tina Kotek details $130 million budget for plan to reduce homelessness in Oregon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her intention to invest $130 million this year to reduce homelessness on Thursday.
Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration ahead of potential city worker strike
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration Thursday in response to more than 600 city employees planning to go on strike in February.
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
Oregon hunters need to report deer and elk tags by Jan. 31 or face $25 penalty
SALEM —Big game hunters who purchased or were issued a deer or elk tag in 2022 must report their hunt by Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT (for any hunt that ended by Dec. 31, 2022). Report online at or at a license sale agent . New this...
City Observatory
Driving stakes, selling bonds: ODOT’s freeway boondoggle plan
The Oregon Department of Transportation is launching a series of boondoggle freeways, with no idea of their ultimate cost, and issuing bonds that will obligate the public to pay for expensive and un-needed highways. Future generations will have to pay off the bonds AND suffer the climate consequences. The classic...
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
WWEEK
After Exodus of Lobbyists From Portland City Hall, City Council Approves Contract With Outside Lobbying Firm
Earlier this month, WW first reported that three of the four lobbyists that work for the city of Portland quit just weeks before a critical legislative session in Salem, where the city set forth an ambitious agenda focused on homelesssness, public safety and housing. On Wednesday morning, the Portland City...
Oregon community college misleadingly markets non-credit cannabis industry courses as certificate programs
Update: After The Oregonian/OregonLive published this story Green Flower adjusted the language on its website advertising the courses to reflect that the classes are “non-credit.”. If you were hoping to get your degree in pot studies, you’re out of luck.
KUOW
Roadway carnage has lawmakers pitching everything from more photo radar to fewer right turns on red
If you have spent any time behind the wheel since the pandemic began, you've surely noticed people driving more aggressively and way too fast. That correlates with a rise in traffic fatalities that last year reached levels not seen since the 1990s in Washington state and Oregon. State lawmakers in...
KGW
Construction project prepares Oregon Capitol for the 'big one'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Capitol building looks a little different these days than it did before the pandemic. Not because lawmakers are finally back to doing their business in person, but because the whole complex is undergoing a massive seismic upgrade. Now in phase three, director of the...
Woman awarded $1 million after racial discrimination at Tanasbourne gas station
A woman attempting to fuel up her car in Hillsboro nearly three years ago was awarded $1 million by a jury this week after she alleged a gas station worker discriminated against her.
KTVZ
‘Urgent action’ needed to address Oregon’s water insecurity crisis, Secretary of State Fagan says in new report
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Legislature and Governor’s Office must take decisive action to address gaps in statewide water governance that contribute to water insecurity for Oregon communities, according to an advisory report released Thursday by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The findings are outlined in the...
kptv.com
Auditors say it’s too early to tell if Oregon’s Measure 110 will be successful
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office released its audit of Measure 110, stating the challenging implementation has increased risks, but the effectiveness of the program has yet to be determined. While auditors noted it is too early to tell whether Measure 110 will be successful, the report states it is clear that criminalizing drug use has failed to eliminate the harm it causes in communities.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Point in Time’ homeless count kicks off in Central OR, increases expected
The homeless crisis is visibly worsening, but what do the numbers show? It will all be revealed in the annual Point in Time homeless count, which began on Tuesday. The count, run by the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition, is a chance for a check-in on the state of homelessness in our region and a reflection on the work left to be done.
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
