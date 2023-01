Chicago is making itself known in this year’s James Beard Awards. Eleven local chefs and restaurants are on the semifinalist list! The James Beard Foundation® announced today its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists in advance of the James Beard Awards® presented by Capital One. The full list of 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists can be found here and on the James Beard Foundation website. Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO