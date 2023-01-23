Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
Bob Willoughby files for District 5 council seat
Bob Willoughby, a frequent speaker at city meetings, filed to run in District 5 on Fort Worth’s City Council. Four people are officially running for the seat, including Gerardo Sanchez Corona, William McKinley Jackson and incumbent Gyna Bivens. Willoughby has previously run for District 5 multiple times. He is...
keranews.org
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
Prosper ISD school board president arrested on child indecency charge, district says
DALLAS — The Prosper Independent School District's board president has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, the district announced. Prosper ISD officials said in a statement that board President Drew Wilborn was arrested on Wednesday by the Dallas Police Department. The district said it doesn't...
fortworthreport.org
Caleb Backholm, insurance agent, files to run in District 7
Caleb Backholm, who owns an insurance agency, filed to run in District 7 on Fort Worth’s City Council. Two people are officially running for the seat to date— Backholm and Jason Ellis. “I am concerned for America’s big cities,” Backholm said in a statement on his campaign website....
fortworthreport.org
Gyna Bivens announces re-election run in District 5
Gyna Bivens, president of North Texas Lead and incumbent council member, filed to run again in District 5 on Fort Worth’s City Council. There are four candidates officially running for the seat to date — William McKinley Jackson, Gerardo Sanchez Corona, Bivens and Bob Willoughby. “I am proud...
fortworthreport.org
Through partnership with Big Thought, Fort Worth ISD aims to improve classroom discipline
Amyri Jackson is over halfway done with his time at the Metro Opportunity campus, and he’s learning how to use the reset room to calm down. The eighth-grader is one of about 400 students who will use the alternative school program Fort Worth ISD has developed with a goal of transforming discipline.
fortworthreport.org
Italia De La Cruz, small business owner, files to run in District 6
Italia De La Cruz, a self-employed small business owner, has filed to run in District 6 on Fort Worth’s City Council. Including incumbent Jared Williams, is also officially running for the seat. Filing deadline is Feb. 17. “Fort Worth needs to prioritize what makes sense for the average citizen,”...
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
fortworthreport.org
, business owner, files to run for District 9 council seat
Business owner Jason Peña filed to run in District 9 on Fort Worth’s City Council. He is the only person to file for a place on the ballot as of Jan. 23. Elizabeth Beck is the incumbent. Filing deadline is Feb. 17. “I am running for City Council...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD sees fewer freshmen failing classes, but falls short on goals for algebra, SAT and ACT
While fewer freshmen in Fort Worth ISD are failing a core class, new figures show most students are not able to pass algebra or meet state expectations on the SAT and ACT. The school board received a presentation at its Jan. 24 meeting detailing these numbers, which are considered indicators of students’ readiness for college, military or a career.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Library Advisory Board Chair Removed Over Facebook Post
Arlington’s library advisory board chair was removed from the position this week following backlash over her social media post, criticizing council members during the height of a debate over LGBTQ displays. In an 8-0 vote, city council members voted to remove Cat Serna-Horn from her position. The vote Tuesday...
fortworthreport.org
Arlington ISD superintendent announces retirement plans
For 33 years, he has dedicated his life to the mission of public education, 23 of them in the Arlington ISD and 11 as superintendent of schools. Today, Marcelo Cavazos announced he will retire from the district on Aug. 31, 2023. John Quincy Adams said, “If your actions inspire others...
Former Star-Telegram Conservative Columnist Spews Hate in Student Chatroom
Why was an intolerant activist allowed to double-time as a columnist for a major newspaper?. Last year, Carlos Turcios regularly wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star Telegram that criticized Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) while simultaneously working for a PAC that opposed so-called “critical race theory” and called for organizing protests against FWISD policies—facts that were rarely disclosed in his essays.
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
fortworthreport.org
As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny
When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
fortworthreport.org
Trying to find an apartment in Fort Worth? A growing housing supply could help.
Despite its ranking as the fourth-most competitive rental market in Texas last year, the hunt for an apartment in Fort Worth might get easier in 2023. A mass exodus of out-of-state transplants and high lease renewal rates fueled the local rental market’s high demand in 2021 and 2022. About 6,000 new apartments were added in 2022 and another 6,000 are expected in 2023, which has yet to make a dent in demand for apartments.
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy
The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
Social Media Saves the Day Raising $20K For Black Bookstore Owner Facing Eviction
When it comes to helping small-owned businesses, call on social media. AfroTech reported that bookstore owner, Nia-Tayler Clark, has raised $20K, thanks to social media supporters. Before she was even able to open her business, BLACKLIT, in Dallas, Clark was threatened with eviction, and given 10 days to come up with $27,000.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
AT&T Call Failures Reported, Fort Worth Police Non-Emergency Line Affected
If you had trouble making a call from an AT&T phone Friday, you weren't alone -- but those troubles should now be resolved. The Fort Worth Police Department said Friday morning that their communications division was made aware that all AT&T users attempting to call the non-emergency number at 817-392-4222, as well as other city numbers, were experiencing call failures.
Dallas restaurateur wanted in Colorado for harassment, disorderly conduct
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A warrant has been issued in Colorado for a Dallas restaurateur accused of alleged harassment and disorderly conduct. The warrant was filed for William Hunter Pond, the 36-year-old founder and CEO of Vandelay Hospitality Group. The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said Pond is wanted for harassment - strike/shove/kick, and disorderly conduct - offensive gesture.
Comments / 0