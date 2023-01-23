Despite its ranking as the fourth-most competitive rental market in Texas last year, the hunt for an apartment in Fort Worth might get easier in 2023. A mass exodus of out-of-state transplants and high lease renewal rates fueled the local rental market’s high demand in 2021 and 2022. About 6,000 new apartments were added in 2022 and another 6,000 are expected in 2023, which has yet to make a dent in demand for apartments.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO