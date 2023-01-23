ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

Bob Willoughby files for District 5 council seat

Bob Willoughby, a frequent speaker at city meetings, filed to run in District 5 on Fort Worth’s City Council. Four people are officially running for the seat, including Gerardo Sanchez Corona, William McKinley Jackson and incumbent Gyna Bivens. Willoughby has previously run for District 5 multiple times. He is...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Caleb Backholm, insurance agent, files to run in District 7

Caleb Backholm, who owns an insurance agency, filed to run in District 7 on Fort Worth’s City Council. Two people are officially running for the seat to date— Backholm and Jason Ellis. “I am concerned for America’s big cities,” Backholm said in a statement on his campaign website....
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Gyna Bivens announces re-election run in District 5

Gyna Bivens, president of North Texas Lead and incumbent council member, filed to run again in District 5 on Fort Worth’s City Council. There are four candidates officially running for the seat to date — William McKinley Jackson, Gerardo Sanchez Corona, Bivens and Bob Willoughby. “I am proud...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Italia De La Cruz, small business owner, files to run in District 6

Italia De La Cruz, a self-employed small business owner, has filed to run in District 6 on Fort Worth’s City Council. Including incumbent Jared Williams, is also officially running for the seat. Filing deadline is Feb. 17. “Fort Worth needs to prioritize what makes sense for the average citizen,”...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

, business owner, files to run for District 9 council seat

Business owner Jason Peña filed to run in District 9 on Fort Worth’s City Council. He is the only person to file for a place on the ballot as of Jan. 23. Elizabeth Beck is the incumbent. Filing deadline is Feb. 17. “I am running for City Council...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth ISD sees fewer freshmen failing classes, but falls short on goals for algebra, SAT and ACT

While fewer freshmen in Fort Worth ISD are failing a core class, new figures show most students are not able to pass algebra or meet state expectations on the SAT and ACT. The school board received a presentation at its Jan. 24 meeting detailing these numbers, which are considered indicators of students’ readiness for college, military or a career.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Library Advisory Board Chair Removed Over Facebook Post

Arlington’s library advisory board chair was removed from the position this week following backlash over her social media post, criticizing council members during the height of a debate over LGBTQ displays. In an 8-0 vote, city council members voted to remove Cat Serna-Horn from her position. The vote Tuesday...
ARLINGTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Arlington ISD superintendent announces retirement plans

For 33 years, he has dedicated his life to the mission of public education, 23 of them in the Arlington ISD and 11 as superintendent of schools. Today, Marcelo Cavazos announced he will retire from the district on Aug. 31, 2023. John Quincy Adams said, “If your actions inspire others...
ARLINGTON, TX
Texas Observer

Former Star-Telegram Conservative Columnist Spews Hate in Student Chatroom

Why was an intolerant activist allowed to double-time as a columnist for a major newspaper?. Last year, Carlos Turcios regularly wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star Telegram that criticized Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) while simultaneously working for a PAC that opposed so-called “critical race theory” and called for organizing protests against FWISD policies—facts that were rarely disclosed in his essays.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny

When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Trying to find an apartment in Fort Worth? A growing housing supply could help.

Despite its ranking as the fourth-most competitive rental market in Texas last year, the hunt for an apartment in Fort Worth might get easier in 2023. A mass exodus of out-of-state transplants and high lease renewal rates fueled the local rental market’s high demand in 2021 and 2022. About 6,000 new apartments were added in 2022 and another 6,000 are expected in 2023, which has yet to make a dent in demand for apartments.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy

The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

AT&T Call Failures Reported, Fort Worth Police Non-Emergency Line Affected

If you had trouble making a call from an AT&T phone Friday, you weren't alone -- but those troubles should now be resolved. The Fort Worth Police Department said Friday morning that their communications division was made aware that all AT&T users attempting to call the non-emergency number at 817-392-4222, as well as other city numbers, were experiencing call failures.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dallas restaurateur wanted in Colorado for harassment, disorderly conduct

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A warrant has been issued in Colorado for a Dallas restaurateur accused of alleged harassment and disorderly conduct. The warrant was filed for William Hunter Pond, the 36-year-old founder and CEO of Vandelay Hospitality Group. The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said Pond is wanted for harassment - strike/shove/kick, and disorderly conduct - offensive gesture.
DALLAS, TX

