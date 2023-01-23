Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?
SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies
IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
FTC Finalizes Consent Order Requiring Credit Karma to Pay $3M
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized a consent order regarding Credit Karma. The FTC’s complaint, which was announced in September, charged the credit service company with making deceptive claims that consumers were “pre-approved” for credit card offers. The complaint said that in some cases, the consumers were not qualified and therefore wasted the time they spent applying for credit cards, PYMNTS reported at the time.
Cult of Mac
Avoid spam calls and texts by adding a second number to your phone
The last few years have seen a huge rise in spam calls and texts, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck listening to strangers ask you about your car’s extended warranty forever. Adding another number to your phone can help you filter out the calls and texts you don’t want to answer.
The USCIS (Citizenship and Immigration Service) - Four Ways to the Jan. 12 Meeting about Making the Test Easier
The U.S.CIS (Citizenship and Immigration Service has said there are now three ways to attend the Jan. 12 meeting at 2 PM Eastern concerning making the Naturalization Test easier.
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
Military.com
Millions of Tricare Users Must Approve Mail-Order Prescription Refills Starting Now
Tricare users who receive prescriptions by mail now need to confirm their refills before they are sent, a change that could cause disruptions for millions of beneficiaries if they don’t immediately respond to the confirmation messages and take the needed steps. Express Scripts, Tricare's pharmacy benefits manager, let patients...
AOL Corp
Updated Social Security Website: Its 10 Most Useful Tools for 2023
Those visiting the Social Security site (SSA.gov) for the first time in a while may notice that things look a bit different than before. The homepage touts a fresh look and new interactive features designed to help users navigate the site more efficiently. Expert Advice: With Rates So High, Is...
hstoday.us
USCIS Extends Green Card Validity for Conditional Permanent Residents with a Pending Form I-751 or Form I-829
USCIS is extending the validity of Permanent Resident Cards (also known as Green Cards) for petitioners who properly file Form I-751, Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence, or Form I-829, Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status for 48 months beyond the card’s expiration date. This change started on January 11, 2023, for Form I-829 and will start on January 25, 2023, for Form I-751.
Thieves targeting job seekers with false ads and websites
If you're in the market for a new job take extra precautions if you apply online. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning job hunters that thieves are hunting for them.
The Verge
Uber’s ‘View as Delivery Person’ shows how much of your info couriers get
Uber Eats is introducing a feature that will tell you how much of your personal information a courier has access to throughout the delivery process. The feature, called “View as Delivery Person,” is meant to “provide consumers with additional transparency and peace of mind,” especially after potentially awkward or uncomfortable encounters, according to Zach Singleton, Uber’s head of privacy and equity product.
brytfmonline.com
PORTUGAL: A woman answers the phone and runs out of €12,000
Recently, many have heard about scams that led to the theft of thousands of euros. Many situations happen due to lack of digital literacy, and victims easily end up being caught by scammers… over the phone. A woman recently answered the phone and ran out of €12,000. Find out...
federalregister.gov
Proposed Collection; Comment Request
In accordance with the requirement of Section 3506 (c)(2)(A) of the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 which provides opportunity for public comment on new or revised data collections, the Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) will publish periodic summaries of proposed data collections. Comments are invited on: (a) Whether the proposed information...
Adults predict they could only go without their phone and TV for this long
Without a phone more than half (56 percent) said they would hardly communicate with anyone. The post Adults predict they could only go without their phone and TV for this long appeared first on Talker.
ZDNet
How to sign up for Amazon RxPass
Also: Students, here's how to save money by switching to Prime Student. Next, you'll be asked a few questions to confirm your eligibility for the RxPass program. Unfortunately, RxPass isn't available for everyone that may want to sign up. There are restrictions for those using government insurance and it's only available in 42 states.
PC Magazine
Stay Informed: How to View Photos of Your Snail Mail Before It Arrives
Are you curious about what letters, bills, checks, and junk will be arriving in your mailbox? Do you ever wonder if you even need to pick up the mail today? By signing up for Informed Delivery with the US Postal Service you can see what is coming to you before it arrives.
Comments / 0