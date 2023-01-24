Read full article on original website
Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer receives call from President Biden
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call today from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”
KCET
How Los Angeles Remembers: These Fading SoCal Landmarks Capture the Region's Nuanced History
Forgetting is famously what Los Angeles does best. Urban historian Norman Klein called it erasure — the active scrubbing away of what must not be remembered. Despite erasure, memories do have a place in Los Angeles. Some are official monuments. Some are in ruins and need critical excavation. Some require the imagination to be seen.
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
yovenice.com
Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!
VENICE – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in cooperation with LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn have announced their support of the newly created position of Chief Executive Officer of the embattled and controversial Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or more commonly known as LAHSA, the hybrid governmental entity created to combat the issues of homelessness that has had at best mediocre and mixed results.
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
Millions of Californians Are About to Lose COVID Food Benefits; OC Braces for ‘Food Cliff’
Officials at food banks and pantries throughout California are worried about what they say is an incoming wave of residents in desperate need of food when additional federal benefits dry up in a couple months. It comes after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted what many community advocates and groups already knew:...
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
Pasadena Man Charged with Machine Gun Possession
A Pasadena man who allegedly sympathizes with an anti-government extremist movement has been charged in a federal criminal complaint alleging that he brandished a loaded ghost gun near a South Los Angeles high school late last year.
Monterey gunman thought dance instructors said ‘evil things about him’
The gunman who slaughtered 10 people at a California dance club before killing himself had been a regular patron at venue — and believed that the instructors said “evil things about him.” Huu Can Tran, 72, opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park late Saturday with a semiautomatic pistol, killing 10 people and wounding at least 10 others before storming the rival Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, where two bystanders disarmed him. He later killed himself inside a cargo van during a stand-off with police in Torrance, about 30 miles from Monterey Park, officials said. The motive for his rampage...
Trump uses Monterey Park mass shooting to defend Jan. 6
On Saturday evening, in Monterey Park, California, a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio killing at least 10 and injuring 10 more before claiming his own life during a standoff with police on Sunday afternoon.
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
Metro looking to expand homeless services, create service hubs along its train routes
The board voted unanimously Thursday to look at solutions that could include assigning outreach workers to all 13 “end-of-the-line” stations that include cities like Azusa, Norwalk, Redondo Beach and Long Beach. The post Metro looking to expand homeless services, create service hubs along its train routes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
The Weather Channel
Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake
An earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. There were no immediate reports of...
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
spectrumnews1.com
Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest
LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
