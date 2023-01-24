ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

yovenice.com

Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!

VENICE – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in cooperation with LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn have announced their support of the newly created position of Chief Executive Officer of the embattled and controversial Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or more commonly known as LAHSA, the hybrid governmental entity created to combat the issues of homelessness that has had at best mediocre and mixed results.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Monterey gunman thought dance instructors said ‘evil things about him’

The gunman who slaughtered 10 people at a California dance club before killing himself had been a regular patron at venue — and believed that the instructors said “evil things about him.” Huu Can Tran, 72, opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park late Saturday with a semiautomatic pistol, killing 10 people and wounding at least 10 others before storming the rival Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, where two bystanders disarmed him. He later killed himself inside a cargo van during a stand-off with police in Torrance, about 30 miles from Monterey Park, officials said. The motive for his rampage...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest

LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
LANCASTER, CA
theroyaltourblog.com

The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles

Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Community Policy