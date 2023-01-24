The gunman who slaughtered 10 people at a California dance club before killing himself had been a regular patron at venue — and believed that the instructors said “evil things about him.” Huu Can Tran, 72, opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park late Saturday with a semiautomatic pistol, killing 10 people and wounding at least 10 others before storming the rival Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, where two bystanders disarmed him. He later killed himself inside a cargo van during a stand-off with police in Torrance, about 30 miles from Monterey Park, officials said. The motive for his rampage...

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO